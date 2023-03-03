Festival of Colors 2023 in Pokémon GO with Ho-Oh, Mega Medicham and Bruxish: dates and times

He event of the Festival of Colors come back in 2023 to Pokémon GO and brings back one of the most popular Legendary Pokémon: ho-oh. Not only that, they also debut in the game Mega Medicham as one of the new Mega Evolutions and Bruxish, not available so far. In this news we tell you everything there is to know about this event, including when is celebrated:
When is the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO? How to take part?
The Festival of Colors 2023 in Pokémon GO takes place from Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). It’s about a event that brings Ho-Oh back to Five Star Raids, and Mega Medicham and Bruxish also debut.
Below we detail all the news of the event:
Mega Medicham debuts in Pokémon GO
Mega Medicham comes to Pokémon GO for the first time with the Festival of Colors 2023 event.
Added to the list of Mega Evolutions available in the game. Besides, can be Shiny/Variocolor.
Bruxish debuts in Pokémon GO
The other Pokémon that debuts in Pokémon GO with the Festival of Colors 2023 event is Bruxishthe Grinding Pokémon.
This Pokémon only appears in its standard aspect; cannot be Shiny/Variocolor.
Bonus of the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO
These are all event bonuses Festival of Colors 2023 in Pokémon GO:
Wild Pokémon available in the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 event
These are the wild pokemon What will be in the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 event:
Raids available during the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO
These are the Pokémon available in Raids during the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO:
Pokémon available with Field Research Tasks in the Festival of Colors 2023 of Pokémon GO
These are all Pokémon available after completing Field Research Tasks during the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 event:
Other news of the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO
These are other changes and news of the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO:
In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with important aspects of the game, such as how to beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra in March 2023.