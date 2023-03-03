Festival of Colors 2023 in Pokémon GO with Ho-Oh, Mega Medicham and Bruxish: dates and times

He event of the Festival of Colors come back in 2023 to Pokémon GO and brings back one of the most popular Legendary Pokémon: ho-oh. Not only that, they also debut in the game Mega Medicham as one of the new Mega Evolutions and Bruxish, not available so far. In this news we tell you everything there is to know about this event, including when is celebrated:

When is the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO? How to take part?

The Festival of Colors 2023 in Pokémon GO takes place from Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). It’s about a event that brings Ho-Oh back to Five Star Raids, and Mega Medicham and Bruxish also debut.

Summary of the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 event | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

Below we detail all the news of the event:

Mega Medicham debuts in Pokémon GO

Mega Medicham comes to Pokémon GO for the first time with the Festival of Colors 2023 event.

Mega Medicham comes to Pokémon GO with the Festival of Colors 2023 event

Added to the list of Mega Evolutions available in the game. Besides, can be Shiny/Variocolor.

Bruxish debuts in Pokémon GO

The other Pokémon that debuts in Pokémon GO with the Festival of Colors 2023 event is Bruxishthe Grinding Pokémon.

Bruxish debuts in Pokémon GO with the Festival of Colors 2023 event

This Pokémon only appears in its standard aspect; cannot be Shiny/Variocolor.

Bonus of the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO

These are all event bonuses Festival of Colors 2023 in Pokémon GO:

Bonus of the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Friendship levels will increase twice as fast.

We may have a surprise when taking photos during the event: Smeargle Shiny/Variocolor might appear, after which it can be captured.

Wild Pokémon available in the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 event

These are the wild pokemon What will be in the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 event:

Wild Pokémon available during the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO

stop (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Krabby (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

koffing (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

nature (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Wobbuffet (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Shuckle (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

wingull (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Burmy (Plant Trunk) (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Burmy (Sand Trunk) (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Burmy (Trash Trunk) (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Stunky

Bruxish

Lickitung (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has low appearance rate)

Galarian Zigzagoon (can be Shiny/Variocolor, has low appearance rate)

Raids available during the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO

These are the Pokémon available in Raids during the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Raids available during the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO

1 Star Raids : Espurr (can be Shiny/Shiny), Rockruff (can be Shiny/Shiny), Mareanie and Bruxish.

3 Star Raids : Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Cryogonal and Druddigon (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

4 Star Raids / Mega Raids : Mega Medicham (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

5 Star Raids: Ho-Oh (can be Shiny/Variocolor).

Pokémon available with Field Research Tasks in the Festival of Colors 2023 of Pokémon GO

These are all Pokémon available after completing Field Research Tasks during the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 event:

Pokémon available by completing Field Research Tasks in the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO

Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

castform (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Castform (Sun Form) (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Castform (Rain Form) (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Castform (Snow Form) (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Burmy (Plant Trunk) (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Burmy (Sand Trunk) (can be Shiny/Variocolor)

Oricorio (Passionate Style)

Oricorio (Animated Style)

Oricorio (Placid Style)

Oricorio (Refined Style)

Other news of the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO

These are other changes and news of the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

The Festival of Colors 2023 also brings with it objects for the avatar

There will be available a Collection Challenge . The rewards for completing it are 20,000 XP and a Lure Module.

In the PokéStops there will be commemorative colors .

In the store there will be new avatar items including the new Color Launcher Pose.

Sources: Pokémon GO website, Twitter/MikoGraphicsPE