Festival puts ‘frontier’ Philippe Vettieuw and Meyer de Klerk on the bill for Gentse Festen (Ghent)

The most fringe festival in Flanders descends on the Vlasmarkt during Gentse Festen. The poster for Camping Kitsch Club is a feast for the eyes: Philippe Watteau looks like Rambo, while Mayor de Klerk is missing teeth and has a tattoo on his face.

There’s wrong, wrong and wrong and then there’s Camping Kitsch Club. In 2011 what started as a weird costume party at the Kitsch Club discothèque in Knokke turned into a popular festival of bad taste. Last year, 25,000 people attended the party at a huge venue in Kortrijk. There’s always only one rule: don’t dress up, don’t enter.

This year, the Camping Kitsch Club will take place on August 19, but as a foreshadowing, the festivities will pass through Gents Festen. On 16 July, the organizers occupied the Camping Vlasmarkt. The bill includes Yves Deruiter, but Meaden van Holland, David Lahor, Charloez, Bang en Scheefje and Zwart Frank.

tattoo

With all that celebration comes an appropriate poster. “We have all given space to the symbol of Ghent,” says the designer of Camping Kitsch Club. “Watteau, in Rambo clothes, is the central figure because everyone knows he’s the Shadow Mayor. It’s modern times so Mathias de Klerk has a tattoo on his face. Whether De Klerk’s teeth are missing after the fight with Watteau, the organization Doesn’t want to say: “We are against any form of aggression”. (read more under photo)

© Kampin Kitsch Club

Also not to be missed: Pierreque Pierlala, but in a chill version with a joint and dreadlocks, and deceased bellman Jean-Pierre Van de Perre. “Pierke is getting old a day, so it’s best to take it easy. We wanted to honor the famous bellman on the bill,” says Camping Kitsch Club.

nude figures

“The two nude figures from the Ghent Altarpiece show that for centuries Ghent had a tradition of easy morals. The Dragon of the Belfry spews some flames at that, because otherwise we’d be censored on social media. The most important message is that everything is possible and allowed during Camping Kitsch Club and that you shouldn’t take yourself too seriously, certainly not during Gente Feisten.”

Info: www.campingkitschclub.be