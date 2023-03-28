Festivals and cancellations: how are the contracts and why do gringo artists cancel so much? | Lollapalooza 2022

1 of 1 Drake, Lady Gaga, Blink-182 and Justin Bieber left fans devastated with cancellations in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram – Rich Fury / Getty Images via AFP / Agnews / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Drake, Lady Gaga, Blink-182 and Justin Bieber left fans devastated with cancellations in Brazil — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram – Rich Fury / Getty Images via AFP / Agnews / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Lollapalooza was marred by cancellations. Of the three main attractions in the original lineup, two withdrew: Blink-182, a month earlier, due to a broken drummer’s finger, and Drake, on the day of the show, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

O g1 listened to concert industry professionals to learn about show cancellations at major festivals: How are the contracts and why are these redundancies for gringos common?

How is the fee negotiated?

All fees with foreign attractions are negotiated in dollars. Values ​​are usually calculated in two possible ways:

Cache ‘placed’ – A single price, agreed between the artist and the festival. The artist receives the amount and, with it, is responsible for all costs of the tour, including air transport for the team and the structure of the show. artistic fee – It is an amount paid to the artist just for him to perform. In this case, the festival has to pay for all extra costs, such as team transport and structure.

In the big music festivals in Latin America, the most common is the cache placed. The festival, most of the time, grants only two to three nights of hotel and local transport (between airport, hotel and the place of the event).

Artists try to book as many dates as possible in neighboring countries or in other cities in Brazil. Instead of doing just one show with intercontinental travel, which is more expensive, he takes several smaller trips, earning a fixed fee on each one. This dilutes the total spend and makes the tour viable.

What happens when the artist cancels?

Agreements usually provide for extra fines of 100% of the contract value in case of cancellation. But, in practice, this is not usually the case. Gringo artists who cancel need only return the fee that has already been paid.

This happens because the contracts have clauses, known in the market as “Force Majeure”which cancel the fine in the following cases:

Artist’s disease, duly proven.

Weather changes, public calamities or any other hypothesis beyond the control of the contractor that makes the presentation impossible.

In practice, the “extraordinary hypothesis that renders presentation impossible” can be almost anything. “There’s nothing like a fine. Return the money and that’s it. And there’s always a reason, no matter how much you don’t open it on the networks. You always have to claim something”, says the agent of a major festival in Brazil.

“There are some pranks on ‘force majeure’ that people use to fit in”, says a Brazilian artist who plays at major festivals here and abroad.

If the artist has already invested a part of his budget in the performance of the show, this amount can be deducted from the budget to be returned.

Example: an artist cancels at the last minute, but his mega screen came first and was installed on stage. It may be provided in the contract that the amount deposited is: what you have already received minus what you have spent on that screen.

Is the problem only in Brazil?

The issue is not discussed only here. In 2020, Live Nation, one of the largest event producers in the world, tried to tighten global rules, and impose a fine of twice the contract value on artists in case of cancellation.

“Billboard” magazine did a story on this attempt at change. In it, a producer of festivals in the USA said that, currently, artists do not suffer practical consequences when canceling a show at a festival, even if this last minute absence affects the brand of the event.

“But if I have to cancel my festival, for whatever reason, I have to pay the artists everything, even if they don’t help me sell a single ticket, and that’s not fair,” said the producer.

Even so, Live Nation’s proposal, which had other tougher clauses for artists, in the midst of the pandemic crisis, went wrong. A week later, the specialized site Complete Music Update reported that Live Nation had given up imposing these new rules.