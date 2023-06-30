Festivals and mega concerts, these were the highlights of June

the festive season has begun

gives from year-day Graspop Metal Meeting The unofficial start of the Belgian festival season. The year started with a bang, as it turned out to be a year full of fixed values ​​and pleasant surprises. From the return of giants like Pantera to the debut of Changelings Helmut Loti In black leather pants: This was a version of thumbs and fingers licking. And you can still relive many of the festivities at the PickX website. meanwhile also rock werchterIt is still our country’s biggest rock festival, which is in full swing and with the start of summer holidays, the festival season has gathered momentum. Mumford & Sons, Sam Fender and Stormzy have already passed in review, with more to come in the coming days Red Hot Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, editor, SaraswatiFred Again.., Queen of the Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys And many other world stars in Festival Park. Follow the festival closely thanks to the PickX website.

Harry Styles mesmerizes the audience

The well-known festival and its two smaller festivals Werchter Boutique and TW Classic weren’t the only events at Festival Park this month. Too Harry StylesPerhaps the biggest pop star of all time, his shows attracted over 60,000 people to the arena. 60,000 people dressed in pink boas, multicolored shirt and knitted goods. Quite the contrast with the all black on Grasspop. In Werchter, Styles did what he does best: playing a show in which not only is he the star, but his audience Deserves a place in the limelight. One girl was allowed to crack a joke, another got help from across the field to show her love, and another fan actually fainted when Styles started knitting her. Apart from writing and performing hit songs, the pop star knows how to mesmerize her audience like no other good vibesinclusiveness and openness. If the traffic had been a little better, it would have been a perfect evening.



© Ian West/Empix Entertainment/Photo News

wes anderson is back

We love the director’s unique visual style Wes Anderson, His previous print, ‘french dispatch‘, was again a visual spectacle and packed with charm, but the structure (the film consisted of several disjointed stories) meant that the film was not exactly what most fans wanted. With his new release, ‘Asteroid City’, he again tells a simple story. You have to take “simple” with a grain of salt though, as directors really don’t like to tell generic stories. he likes to interact with the characters unique character traits who often get involved in bizarre situations, in a kind of magical realist atmosphere. he is ‘in’asteroid city‘ No different, because this time he shows a group of people who come together at a space camp in the American desert in the 1950s, when what is actually an alien visits them. The film doesn’t focus much on that supernatural experience, but rather on how the characters interact with each other within that context and how their world changes as a result.



© Cap/TFS/Capital Pictures/Photo News

black mirror season 6

When a new season of the anthology series ‘Black Mirror’ comes on, it’s always a good reason to spend a few hours glued to your screen. creator charlie brooker Usually focused on standalone episodes technological advancement And its impact comes not from chronicling the decadence of society, but from telling short, human stories. In the new season, the screenwriters have already dared to abandon that common thread, the existential dread of the advancement of technology. Some episodes are also reminiscent of the past, an episode that revolves around vhs tape Run and a set during the Cold War. It remains to be seen whether this marks a new direction for the series. What has come back with full force is the impressive cast. This season includes Annie Murphy, aaron paulKate Mara and Salma Hayek Together. Find ‘Black Mirror’ on Netflix now. More information about the Netflix offer via the TV option ‘Pixx All Stars’ (including Netflix) or Pixx can be found here.



© Netflix

Pomelien Thijs releases debut album

The British have Harry Styles, the Americans have Beyoncé, and in Flanders we have Pomeranian Thijs, we can’t ignore the pop star anymore. After the radio success of ‘Ongewoon’ and three MIA’s, on June 23 the singer brings what fans have been waiting for: a full-fledged debut album. It’s calledall of a sudden‘, a reference to the fact that Pomelion feels that his music career simply happened to him. The album contains fourteen energetic pop rock songs with a message. Pomelien doesn’t shy away from talking to her audience about the things that concern her, both major problems in our society like equal rights and global warming, but also the daily concerns of the average 21-year-old. it has three shows Roma The album was festively launched and next summer Pomelien can be seen at festivals big and small, such as Lokeren Fest, Manrock and Boterheimen in Het Park. From February to March, she will tour the Flemish and Dutch club circuits.