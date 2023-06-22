‘Festivals that don’t listen to greater gender diversity will eventually become irrelevant’

Rock festival Glastonbury, still in full swing until June 25, is being criticized in its own country for only booking male headliners this year: Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John. A British men’s magazine calls this programming ‘yellow, male and steel– Pale, masculine and stale. Research shows that many Belgian festival goers are sick in the same bed. What can be done about it?

Joshua Migneau And Frederic Vandrome

number one. This year, Les Ardentes in Liège counted 27 female acts (female soloists or bands with a female front) compared to 112 male acts. No kidding: A few weeks ago, before the final names were announced, the hip-hop festival’s artist page had more musicians with balaclavas than breasts.

Of the 151 acts booked on Graspop, 15 were female – that’s 10 per cent. On the fourth day of the festival, the contrast is clear: 151 male musicians performed on a Dessel stage (spread across 38 bands) and 4 females: 3 members of Eluveti and Bonnie Fraser of Stand Atlantic.

Even more poignant: Rock Herc has traditionally had a strong bill with good and relevant names, but this year it has invited only 4 acts with a female captain out of a total of 49: Charlotte Adigeri, DJ LilyHell, mayorga and instar and mu:sa

The Camping Kitsch club in Kortrijk, which clearly advertises itself as ‘anti-voc’, is actually doing better than many other festivals, featuring, among others, Hot Marijke, Tanja Dexters, Rapper Big Clit, Pomaline Van temptation island and the OnlyFans model Nano Wesen.

Strong poster with an equal number of men and women: It is possible. In 2017, Dutch showcase festival Eurosonic Noordslag partnered with KeyChange, a European organization committed to gender equality in the music sector. Since 2020, every year since 2020 exactly the same number of men and women have been on the podium in Groningen.

Quotas on festivals: Could this be part of the solution?



Marie Foll (Keychain Belgium): “In the long term: no. But it’s a useful exercise. The organization of the Reeperbahn Festival, a German showcase festival, once asked us to help put together a diverse line-up. We Then a temporary quota of 50% women was proposed. The first year was tough, but now he says: ‘We can’t imagine it any other way.’ Their way of thinking has changed, so quota is no longer necessary.”

Since 2019, Primavera Sound has been the first major European festival to feature a gender-equal poster in Spain. His spokesman said at the time, “It’s not that big of a challenge.” “You just have to want it.” In Belgium, CORE is a pioneer: at the end of May the Young Brussels Festival brought 68 artists to our capital, including 31 women (46 percent).

Glastonbury has programmed Lizzo and Lana Del Rey this year, who could have been headliners.



Foll: “Criticism of Glastonbury shows that people are asking for more diversity. Our own research also shows that music fans are more likely to buy tickets to diverse festivals. Festivals that don’t listen to it They will eventually become irrelevant. It’s a vicious cycle: Big festivals are often afraid that a woman won’t get enough crowds and so schedule safely, but you rarely if ever see women proving themselves as a headliner. If given a chance, you maintain that position.

According to organizer Emily Avis, Glastonbury was to feature a female world star – possibly Taylor Swift – this year for the first time, but she would cancel at the last minute. To compensate for this, the festival will put two women at the helm in 2024.



Foll: “This transparency is to the credit of the British. And not insignificant: Glastonbury 2023’s three headliners are men, but 46 percent of the other nominees are women.



Rosalia. image koen kpenes

No Warranty



Above the rock Werchter and Pukkelpop, the biggest traditional festivals in Flanders. To start on a positive note, things used to be worse. The one-time (admittedly short) editions of Torhout-Werchter in 1979, 1981, 1985, 1986 and 1992 were without a single woman in the line-up. In 2006 and 2007, women made up barely 13 percent of Werchter posters. This year the festival will reach 37 percent, while Pukkelpop will remain at just under 40 percent. But neither Werchter nor Kiwit really cares for gender-equal posters.

Nele Bigare (Rock Werchter): “We’re looking for bands that can inspire an audience and deliver strong work – these are our main criteria. We welcome the increased focus on female artists, and perhaps this will be our focus in the future.” The line-up will change, but we don’t have a specific policy for that.

Frederik Luyten (Pukkelpop): “The feminization that has happened in music in the last ten years fits our profile perfectly. Pukkelpop stands for diversity and openness, there is room for everyone here. But we want women to book Not because they are women: quality is the main criterion.

Bigare: “We could have hired more women, but a lot of booked work has been removed. That’s exactly how it works when you build a program. Figures and numbers don’t say everything.”

That this year, spread over four days, only two women are on the main stage at Rock Werchter — Amy Allen, front lady of The Interrupters, and Frookje — says something.



Bigare: “Rosalía, Charlotte de Witte, Merol and Aurora, among others, are crowd pullers who wouldn’t be out of place on the main stage, but we intentionally didn’t program them there because their performances are better on their own. Darken our tents. It’s not an easy choice, but it benefits the show and our audience’s experience.

Lana Del Rey, who will be closing the Other Side stage at Glastonbury next week, says she thinks it’s an insult and a demotion.



Bigare: “With us, The Barn is a mega tent, isn’t it. With a capacity of 20,000 men.

“I also like to mention the Werchter boutique, where 4 out of 6 acts — 66 percent — are women, including legendary headliner P!nk.”

Luyten: “The Pukkelpop poster speaks for itself this year. Look at the headliners: Billie Eilish, Engel, Anne-Marie, Florence + The Machine … But there’s no guarantee we’ll see such a big lady again next year.” We can only book those who are traveling near Belgium at the right time and/or have just released a record.”

line pipe



The cliché that fewer women are booked because of less successful female actors points to a deeper problem. The responsibility is not only of the festival organisers. Glastonbury’s Emily Avis talks about one plumbing problems: ‘I can scream and bang the table all I want, but everyone from the record label to the radio stations has a part in this story.’ According to a study by British researcher Vic Bain published in 2019, women made up barely 20 percent of all acts on British labels: that’s where it starts.

Fol: “Festivals are really coming at the end of that pipeline. Female artistes first have to overcome a number of gatekeepers, from producers to labels to broadcasters. There is a problem with the system.”

The good news is that behind the scenes, where decisions are made, there are more women than ever before.

Bigare: “This development has been going on for some time. There are many women working at our festivals, including Live Nation Belgium and in key positions.

Vic Bain again: ‘Every part of the music industry has a role to play. If hundreds of festivals explicitly seek female artists, agents and talent scouts will in turn ask record labels that question more frequently. As a result, they will also be more willing to invest in young, female talent. Every little thing helps.’

In other words: If the imbalance on festivals is corrected, female talent will get equal opportunities as male talent. Bain, one last time: ‘You can deny it or ignore it, but there’s still a lot of sexism in the music industry. It destroys opportunities for women. Research shows that women in music schools are more likely to be encouraged to teach than to perform themselves. Festivals can help in correcting that unbalanced situation.



little finger. sculpture stephan temmermann

onboarding



What can musicians themselves do to make a difference? Here and there they have already included in their contracts that they only play at festivals that have a female headliner and/or a gender-equal poster. British agent Hannah Shogbola uses one inclusion rider While she talks with promoters for her clients – including Katy B and Jaguar.

Hannah Shogbola (in Guardian in March): “The inclusive rider tells me my artists only want to be part of a line-up that also includes female, black, non-binary and/or gay artists. It really does make a difference. Now the challenge is to head a— Listers have to be convinced about the utility of such an inclusive rider.

Matty Healy of rock group The 1975, most recently seen on Best Kept Secret, says he’s been with us through the years. In 2020, he responded to a call from British music journalist Laura Snapes as follows: ‘I solemnly promise that from now on my group will only perform at festivals with balanced and inclusive line-ups. Male actors can act as allies on this issue (Smile), I know my bookers are pulling their hair out as I make this statement, but this is no different. This is the time to act, not chat.

Folle: “Shirley Manson and Imogen Heap of Garbage are ambassadors for Keychain. They told us that they had to make do without a role model, that they had to fight for their place and therefore often felt lonely and isolated The younger generation can count on such pioneers.”

Also clear dreams of a future with more women in festivals: Kathrin Smet, frontwoman of BLUAI, winner of HUMO’s Rock Rally 2022.

Catherine Smet: “It’s a sensitive subject, isn’t it. As a young teen, for example, I thought composers were only for boys, especially because there were almost no other examples to be found. Not met: Those three American women did what I wanted to do. My eyes opened then, but not everyone’s, of course. I still get devious and sexist comments every time we go on stage. Style: “Don’t forget to plug in your guitar cable, honey.” They wouldn’t say that to a man.

“For International Women’s Day, on March 8, we recorded a cover of HAIM with several other Flemish female artists – Kids with Buns, Hannie Smeets from The Haunted Youth, Anne-Sophie Oghe from High High. We also intentionally gave each other extra encouragement that day: ‘You’re great at what you do!’ (laughs)”

Good news to round off: In front of the steps, the lady’s presence is a must. In the past, festivals were primarily male affairs, even on the pasture. This situation has changed over the years on major festivals.

Luyten: “In the past, 40 percent of Pukkelpop audiences were women, today 55 percent. In the past, it was mainly men who bought tickets, and then possibly took their girlfriend or sister with them, but today it’s absolutely is different. It makes sense that you answer this as an organizer. Just think about the infrastructure, from toilets to food options: there are more comforts now than ever, and we owe it to women give to presence.”

