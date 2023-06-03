Feud With Vin Diesel Settled So ‘The Rock’ Returns To Showbiz For New ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies

‘Fast X’ has just been released, but fans of the ‘Fast and Furious’ film series can already expect to see something new. For example, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson would return as Agent Luke Hobbs in a later film. Surprising, considering that the 51-year-old actor was involved in a feud with lead actor Vin Diesel. “We’ve put the past behind us,” it seems.

This is not a drill. Luke Hobbs, The Rock’s character effectively returns to the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe. The actor himself has now confirmed the same through a video on Instagram. “I will return 100 percent,” it seems. “You know me, so you know I’ve found it hard to keep this a secret. But really: Hobbs is back again. It’s sure to be a brand new chapter in the series.”

However, the return of Hobbs is surprising. The Rock leaves that role in late 2021. An argument with Vin Diesel – who plays lead character Dominic Toretto – played a part in that decision. Meanwhile, the pieces seem to be sticking. “Last summer, Vin Diesel and I put the past behind us,” Johnson said. “Despite our differences, we have been brothers for many years. We wanted to solve our problems and think about the future. In conclusion, we both really love this franchise, the characters, and the fans. When you add up all those factors, it wasn’t a difficult decision. I can’t wait to go back to work.”



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

The Rock said, “The next ‘Fast & Furious’ movie that you’ll see the legendary cop in will be a movie about Hobbs.” “It serves as a new chapter, and a stepping stone to ‘Fast X: Part II.'” It can be quickly concluded that there will be (at least) two ‘Fast and Furious’ movies. To which The Rock, as a conclusion, already hinted at the next storyline: “There will be a conflict between Hobbs and Dante Reyes, Jason Momoa’s character”, it seems. “If you thought wrestling was tough: think again,

read this also

Paul Walker’s brother names his newborn son after the dead actor

“He drove 150 kmph where you are allowed 70”: ‘The Fast and the Furious’ star Paul Walker passed away 10 years ago (+)

Vin Diesel hints at twelfth ‘Fast & Furious’ film at ‘Fast X’ world premiere in Rome