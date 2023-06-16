Fewer Nominees and No AI Allowed: New Rules at the Grammy Awards

Last year, Harry Styles won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, but next year the artist will be fighting for a spot. , © Reuters

We won’t know until November which artists and bands have a chance to win Grammy Awards next year. But the organization is already announcing some new rules: Fewer artists will have a chance to win the grand prize, and AI-generated music is out of the question.

It seems that the Grammy Awards are given only to the greatest. But anyone in America who has ever contributed to a pop, rap, or R&B album has at least one nomination on their resume. Even if you contributed only one song on the record as a producer, writer, singer or engineer, you were jointly responsible for the album of the year for the organization.

For example, Bad Bunny technically shared his nomination last year with nearly fifty other people. This is in stark contrast to winner Harry Styles, who only had to share the main prize with a dozen people.

The rules will become more strict from next year. You must now be responsible for at least twenty percent of the records being enrolled. Another new rule is related to the use of Artificial Intelligence. Music that comes entirely from the computer can never be eligible for a Grammy. The organization has it printed in black and white that there should always be an ample human touch.

Fighting for the nomination will also be difficult. For example, now not ten, but eight artists will have a chance to win the four main awards: Album, Song, Recording and Newcomer of the Year.