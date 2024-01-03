Feyenoord coach issues strong warning to Santiago Jimenez

santiago jimenez going through some complicated times with FeyenoordBecause he has accumulated four games without scoring a goal, apart from performance slightly lower With the Dutch team, a situation that has generated strong criticism from the press in that country.

What did Arne Slott say about Santi Jimenez?

Given this scenario and before the game Netherlands Cup In front of him AZ Alkmaar, Arne SlottThe coach of the Rotterdam team did not hesitate to throw him FOrStern warning For Mexican forwards and other elements of the club.

“It will also be important for him (Jiménez) to play better than that, but that applies to the whole team. I don’t expect goals, but yes I just hope you work hard,

Similarly, the strategist recalled the performance of Child in conflict with AZ In Eredivisie Last weekend, a duel that ended 1-0 In favor of the Mexican team, which could not Stand out on the court of AFAS Stadium.

,Jimenez was very bad with the ball, like the rest of the team. They had opportunities in previous games, but not marked,

especially santi jimenez In the last eight matches played with him, he has scored only one goal. Feyenoord, he signed his last goal NEC Nijmegen A few days later on January 14 missed a penalty in conflict with twinte,

How many goals did Santi Jimenez score?

Despite a slow start that chaquito as far as 2024The national team remains in the battle for the football scoring title. Netherlands so deposit it 19 pointsone less than the Greek Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar player), leader of the scoring table Eredivisie,