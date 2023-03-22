FHD monitor at 500 Hz at a price of $829

Alienware announced the launch of its new top-of-the-line monitor for competitive gaming, we’re talking about the AW2524H. Unlike the trend of using OLED panels, the company has chosen to launch the fastest Fast IPS panel seen to date. This marks the beginning of the end for TN monitors as the best option for competitive gaming. Yes, in the end prices will make a difference, since this market niche is a very small one outside of the professional gaming field.

In this way, yes, this is a niche monitor. In essence, of those who only play titles such as Counter-Strike, Valorant, Apex Legends or Overwatch 2. That is, competitive shooters where it is not that the best hardware on the market is required to achieve a high frame rate with which take advantage of the advantages offered by this monitor.

Alienware AW2524H: this is what a competitive gaming monitor offers

We start by being built around a panel FastIPS with a size of 24.5 inches. This panel reaches a Full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Keeping this humble resolution allows you to achieve a refresh rate of up to 500hz using DisplayPort connectivity. The rest of the information on the panel offers a White LED backlight system, a typical contrast of 1,000:1, a maximum brightness of 400 nitsand a response time of 0.5 to 1 milliseconds (GtG). The characteristic viewing angles of 178º could not be missing, it covers the color space 99% sRGBand offers a density of 90 pixels per inch.

Regarding something relevant, such as the image synchronization technology that supports the panel, it could not be missing NVIDIA G-SYNC

. This is accompanied by latency analysis technology NVIDIA Reflex. We continue with the support of an ambient light sensor to be able to detect the brightness and automatically adjust the brightness. And finally, it can be adjusted in height, swivel and tilt. As a note, the base of the monitor has a hole to facilitate the management of the wiring to the PC.

“Embody the electrifying power of speed with the world’s fastest 500Hz refresh rate in an IPS gaming monitor that makes navigating the turbulence of fast-paced gameplay second nature.”

Other information, availability and price

The rest of the details of the Alienware AW2524H they are completed with three video inputs in the form of 1x DisplayPort 1.4 + 2x HDMI 2.1. Offers 4x USB 3.2 ports Gen1 @ 5 Gbps, and headphone jack. could not miss a touch of RGB LED lighting with three lighting zones. It comes through technology AlienFX Lightingwhich is configurable by software.

The Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies could not be missing to protect the eyes during long gaming sessions. It is compatible with VESA 100 x 100 mm support arms, generates a maximum consumption of 86W, and comes with 3 year warranty. We finished talking about the Alienware AW2524H indicating that it is accompanied by a DisplayPort 1.4 cable along with a USB cable to bring the HUB to life and a USB-C to DisplayPort cable.

All this results in a recommended price of 829 dollars in the U.S. For now, it is unknown when and at what price it will reach the rest of the markets.