FIA wants to limit grid access after Neymar incident Barcelona

It’s been a long time since we rioted about one famous person on the grid. After rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s overzealous bodyguards and actor Brad Pitt’s rude behavior, it’s the football world’s turn to be dragged through the mud.

Top footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior made a particularly negative impression at the FIA ​​in Barcelona.

selfie suckers

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker apparently did not follow the instructions of all marshals while visiting the grid at the Circuit de Catalunya. For example, the 31-year-old Brazilian may have taken a selfie with his crew on the grass right next to the track.

to be selfie in it’s own Not prohibited, but of course the group decided to do so by turning their backs to the cars as soon as the drivers started the formation lap. Standing with your back to an ‘active’ circuit is of course strictly prohibited.

FIA intervention

The Spanish promoter, Formula One, and the FIA ​​have launched an investigation into the incident. According to FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem, it is high time for the organization to more strictly monitor the activities on the grid. Eventually, increasing congestion and chaos can lead to dangerous situations:

“Lessons must be drawn from the incident at the Spanish Grand Prix. The FIA ​​has been assured by Stefano Dominici that measures are being taken to ensure that the incident does not recur.”

“This is a problem with a lot of people on the grid, not only in Formula 1 but in my recent experience in Formula E and the World Endurance Championship and other categories. I have no doubt that in all cases the promoter is already complying. It is the duty of the FIA ​​to ensure a safe environment for all. Safety in motorsport is the federation’s number one priority.”

It is not yet clear what exactly will be changed in the rules regarding guests on the grid and how it will be implemented. In any case, it appears to be famous grid moves Will follow with a little more momentum in the future from Martin Brundle. After all, celebrities will probably have less time and freedom than before it started.