That's the promise Thibaut Courtois and Michel Gerzig will make to each other during their soon-to-be wedding. However, Israel already backed their goalkeeper after the whole fuss about Courtois' sudden departure from the Red Devils.

On Tuesday evening in the fourth matchday in Group F of the European Championship qualification for the end of the season against Estonia, Belgium A. It will take place at Le Cock Arena. Three points and a solid performance are needed after Saturday’s points drop at home against Austria (1-1). However, the run-up to the game was completely overshadowed by Courtva’s sudden cancellation.

After the players had a day off on Sunday, as is often the case after the first international match in Diptych, they did not report back to the players’ hotel in Tubize on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, after the news leaked, the Belgian federation confirmed that Real Madrid’s number one would not train and therefore would not travel to Estonia, where Mats Seles would be in goal. After all, number two Koen Castiel is out due to injury.

Tedesco gave a text and explanation of the events on Monday evening. There was controversy over the captain’s armband as the basis for the sudden cancellation. Due to the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu went to Lukaku on Saturday night against Austria and Courtois must have perceived it as a lack of respect. However, in a conversation with the national coach it was agreed beforehand that it would be a rotation and that the goalkeeper in Estonia would be allowed to enter the field as captain of the Devils. The national coach expressed his regret over his goalkeeper’s decision and tried to persuade him, but Courtois did not back down. What’s more, the goalkeeper later reacted sharply with a statement in which he contradicted Tedesco’s statements. This is a complete breach of trust.

Michelle Gerzig first posted a photo of Courtois’ legs in a private jet. The nice detail is the black tape around the much-adored knee of the goalkeeper, who replied with “I love you”.

Then he wrote a hymn for his goalkeeper. “No one can deny that you are a great sportsman, a leader, a warrior,” he said. “You always put team and club first and give your 1000 per cent. Even when you’re in pain. You never give up. I’m sorry to hear all the rumors being spread about you by people who hate you Couldn’t wait to cause harm. Those people don’t understand that you are the definition of top football. A player who plays his heart out and is a rock in the surf for his teammates. A true leader, a true legend. And they never go down.