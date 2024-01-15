Fiber-rich superfood that helps protect the heart and keep skin healthy

Oatmeal is a grain highly appreciated for its nutritional value and its contribution to a healthy diet (Illustration Image Infobae)

Popular in recent times for its nutritional value and fiber contribution, key to a healthy diet, Oat It is commonly used in a variety of food products such as bread, cookies and especially in breakfast cereals or flakes.

However, according to various studies, its contribution to health would go far beyond nutrition and consumption of oats would be beneficial for people. Heart Brainsand of bark,

A meta-analysis published by European Journal Nutrition Synthesizes the results of research in which individuals consumed oats in various forms and measured changes in key indicators, such as levels blood lipids And this blood pressure,

The findings of this study indicate that including this grain in the diet has a positive effect on factors that indicate risk heart disease In both healthy adults and mild to moderate patients metabolic disorders, In particular, it has been observed that oat consumption contributes to reduce cholesterol total and LDL cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein), body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC).

It has been suggested that the beneficial effects of oats may be more significant in populations with certain pre-existing conditions, such as high cholesterol levels. Likewise, the authors of this research recognize the need for further studies to provide more in-depth details on this topic.

Similarly, a meta-analysis of Nutrients Their results indicated that dietary intake of beta-glucan (type of soluble fiber) from oats has the potential to significantly reduce total cholesterol (TC) and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels.

Similarly, the author suggests that people hypercholesterolemia Include this type of polysaccharide in your diet as a way to manage your lipid profile. However, they noted that due to the variability of the current data, more controlled, randomized, larger, and rigorous studies are needed to confirm these results.

At the same time, the results of the research have been published British Medical Journal indicate that adding oats and ß-glucan to the diet may promote better blood sugar controlWhich is essential for diabetes management.

Improvements in glycemic control were primarily seen in fasting plasma glucose levels and postprandial glucose response.

The importance of these findings highlights that this grain is useful in the diet of people with diabetes. The study highlights the importance of considering oats as part of a comprehensive dietary approach for diabetes, although notes the need for more research to fully understand the extent of its effects.

And as if these benefits of the famous cereal were few, it also has properties attributed to cell regeneration, Especially because it is rich Vitamin A, B, C and EA diet rich in oats plays an important role in collagen productionA natural component of skin, hair, nails and bones, whose presence in the body decreases over the years.

Oats provide about 8 to 10 grams dietary fiber In just a half cup, that’s equivalent to 24% to 32% of the daily value of fiber recommended by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Similarly, dietician Natalie Rizzoauthor of the book planted displayreported that eating a standard amount of oats daily, which corresponds to 40 grams or half a cup, can substantially contribute to the prevention of diabetes, according to an article in the US media Today.

Like any other food, there are many ways to prepare oats. In that sense, its nutritional value can be affected depending on the ingredients it comes with and the process it has gone through during cooking.

According to experts, it is advisable to soak oats. Take advantage of its nutritional value, When left in water, oats become more digestible and can therefore better absorb its properties And nutrients, help better process vitamins and minerals from other foods.

For soak it, and thus to better avail its benefits it is advisable to keep the amount of oats to be consumed in a container. Then, fill it with water until it exceeds the oats and add an acid medium (this could be a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar or the juice of half a lemon).

Do not mix, let it rest and keep in a cool place, but not in the refrigerator.

Let it sit for at least 10 hours, and finally wash, filter and use the oats for the desired preparation.

