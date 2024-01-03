Fidel Martínez clarifies whether he will leave Barcelona SC or not

This Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Ecuadorian Forward Fidel Martínez returned to the country to join Barcelona SC’s preseason duties. The Ecuadorian striker has almost no involvement with the yellow shirts in 2023, but he maintains a contract which he intends to honor.

Upon arriving in Ecuador, Fidel Martínez was asked if he would leave Barcelona SC for 2024 and the forward replied emphatically: “I have another year on my contract and with the same expectations as always to become champions, and we are going to fight to do well.” commented the former goalscorer of the 2020 Copa Libertadores.

In the entire LigaPro (30 games) in 2023, Fidel Martínez played only 10, 4 of them in the second tier, where he always came from the substitute bench for the last minutes of each game, that is why he practically replaced Diego Lopez in ‘Idol’ doesn’t count. Adding up all tournaments, Tricolor made appearances in 16 games, scoring 3 goals and giving one assist.

Although there was talk of offers from Colombia and Mexico, the Tricolor player was very emphatic about his continuity: “My representative always handled that situation. I am very calm here with my family and giving it everything this year. “You work for the club and when you get the opportunity you have to perform at 100%,” commented ‘Alegría y Atrevimiento’.

Barcelona SC will still keep Fidel Martínez until 2024. (Photo: API)

Fidel Martínez had a great 2020 with Barcelona SC, where he was also crowned scoring champion in the Copa Libertadores after an excellent previous stint. The same year the player went to China and returned to Mexico to sign a contract with Barcelona SC in 2022. ‘Joy and Daring’ came very close to playing in the 2022 World Cup with the Ecuador national team.

Is it right for Fidel Martínez to stay at Barcelona SC?

Already in 2023, Diego López showed Fidel Martínez that there are other forwards ahead of him in the team. The Uruguayan has rarely given him any minutes, even when he was sent off or injured, and now he is looking for other signings to strengthen the attack while he is in the team. The forward remains firm on his contract and will see it out until the end of 2024. If the player does not leave by December 31, he may be free the following year and negotiate his contract directly with another team.

Should you look for another team in LigaPro?

Fidel Martínez also appeared to strengthen other LigaPro teams, and at one point several Emelec fans even asked for his ‘fantastic shirt’. This situation seems far-fetched and complicated, because the Ecuadorian forward is very fond of the yellow color and if he leaves the club it would mean a move abroad and no longer in the national championship.