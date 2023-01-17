FIFA 23 is the best-selling game of the week in the UK, despite its sales having fallen by 20%

The year 2023 has not started particularly well, especially if we look at sales of physical video games. A great example is the United Kingdom, where in general fewer games have been sold (23% less) than in the previous weeks. And yet, FIFA 23 continues to reign.

It is logical, now that Christmas is over and with the rise of the digital format. Of course, when a physical game reaches an unbeatable price, surprising situations can occur.

the week of December 9 to 14 It has been very quiet on British soil. Once again, football FIFA 23 It has been enough to place it at number 1, above God of War Ragnarok.

VIDEO God of War Ragnarok -ANALYSIS ON PS5

Like big surprises Halo Wars 2 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps have returned to the sales ranking after a long time, thanks to the unbeatable offers from GAME UK (for 3 and 5 pounds respectively).

We review the most relevant data from the ranking of best-selling games in the United Kingdom, which encompasses the week of January 9 to 14 at GamesIndustry.

But he’s still the King

FIFA 23 is best selling game of the week in uk, in a quiet week after the commotion of Christmas. The EA Sports soccer simulator maintains its position, and it does not look like the situation will change in the short term.

Eye, FIFA 23 sales have fallen by 20% compared to the previous week, but it is more than enough to surpass the second ranked in the top 10.

God of War Ragnarok remains the second best-selling game, with a sales drop of 38% in physical format.

As a bronze medal we have Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, the latest premium installment in the Activision Blizzard saga. In this case he has also experienced a 15% drop at the sales level.

We know that the British love racing games, which is more than demonstrated with the fourth place of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And that is not saved from burning either (its sales have fallen by 22%).

Nintendo Switch Sports, for its part, is the fifth best-selling game in the ranking. The Nintendo Switch exclusive too has suffered a drop in sales of 26% according to Games Industry.

From there there is not much new. Pokémon Purple (6th) outsells Pokémon Scarlet (9th), with Minecraft for Nintendo Switch as seventh. Animal Crossing New Horizons ranks eighth, and the top 10 is closed by GTA V.

In general, 23% fewer physical games have been sold than in the previous week (January 2-8), although it remains to be seen if titles like Fire Emblem Engage, One Piece Odyssey or Forspoken manage to boost video game sales in the UK.

The success of FIFA 23 is overwhelming, as it not only triumphs week after week in the United Kingdom, but it was also the best-selling game in Spain (both at a general level and in GAME). Will EA Sports FC live up to its glorious predecessor?