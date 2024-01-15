FIFA announces fifth consecutive World Cup, starting in Qatar in 2025 with 48 teams!

2024-03-14



Queuein the men’s category, and moroccoIn the women’s category, each will receive five consecutive editions of Under-17 Football World Cup Between 2025 and 2029, the FIFA Council decided this Thursday.

The organization announced in December that its youth tournament would move from semiannual to annual starting in 2025, while also increasing the number of teams from 24 to 48 in the men’s division and from 16 to 24 in the women’s division.

There is no doubt that this is good news for countries like Honduras, as it will allow young players to get better training.