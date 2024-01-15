FIFA announces fifth consecutive World Cup, starting in Qatar in 2025 with 48 teams!

2024-03-14

Queuein the men’s category, and moroccoIn the women’s category, each will receive five consecutive editions of Under-17 Football World Cup Between 2025 and 2029, the FIFA Council decided this Thursday.

The organization announced in December that its youth tournament would move from semiannual to annual starting in 2025, while also increasing the number of teams from 24 to 48 in the men’s division and from 16 to 24 in the women’s division.

There is no doubt that this is good news for countries like Honduras, as it will allow young players to get better training.

It should be remembered that Honduras has been eliminated in this category in previous editions of the World Cup and will now have a good opportunity to return to the top circuit, as 48 countries will now participate.

The host countries are yet to be announced and FIFA has opted for a fixed location for five years “to utilize the existing infrastructure in the interests of the effectiveness and sustainability of the tournament,” it said in a statement.

The selection of Qatar and Morocco reflects the good standing of both countries before FIFA. The first was the 2022 Men’s World Cup and Morocco will be one of three hosts of the centenary edition in 2030, along with Spain and Portugal, in addition to the first three matches in South America.

Qatar has hosted the Club World Cup twice (2019 and 2020) and Morocco have hosted the 2013, 2014 and 2022 editions, in addition to the African Cup in 2025.

