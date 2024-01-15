FIFA President Gianni Infantino completely rejects the blue card in football and gives reasons why

2024-03-02



gianni infantino The President of FIFA is not considering implementing the famous Blue Card in professional football and he has given reasons for this after rumors surfaced a few weeks ago.

IFAB, the body that dictates the rules of football, is planning to introduce said cardboard, as indicated Wire, A card that will penalize cutting off a promising attack (but not enough to get a red) or excessive protest of the referee and will result in the player being sent off for 10 minutes.

But Infantino He does not want to see this voting take place on the field as its aim is to “protect the tradition of the game”. No, there will be no blue cards at any level. This is a topic that does not exist for FIFA. there is no way”.

FIFA’s top leader met with IFAB and then announced: “Do you want a starter? The headline would be: “Red Card to Blue Card.” We are always open at IFAB and FIFA to look at ideas or proposals, and each proposal and idea must of course be treated with respect. But once you look at it, you also have to protect the game, the essence of the game and the tradition. There will be no blue card.”