Fight between doctors and nurses over sign: “No conversation”

President of the Andalusian Medical Union, Rafael Ojeda.

open wound Between the Andalusian Nursing Council (CAE) and the Andalusian Medical Union (SMA) becoming increasingly difficult to treat, Doctors assured in a statement that “it is it’s a matter of time before someone dies Because of which Lack of medical training for patientsAnd Nursing has described these statements as “serious insults and slander”, which is why it has issued a statement Criminal complaint to SMAboth parties have met Without any service to bring the positions closer,

The Andalusian Medical Union has confirmed that this has happened “brief meeting” Between its representatives and representatives of CAE. In this meeting, the members have introduced themselves on behalf of the doctors.Willing to clear up any misunderstandings And that said the SMA has nothing against the nursing profession, quite the opposite.

The position of the Andalusian Medical Union has been rejected by the vice-president of the CAE, whose response, according to a statement from the SMA, was, “It came in such an angry and disagreeable tone It made communication impossible, that’s why SMA ends very brief meeting After this second intervention”.

The medical association defends itself

The Andalusian Medical Union has tried to defend itself after this controversy and has said this Will not respond to allegations based on headlines of the press, “which express special journalistic interpretation of our statement.” In his opinion, its text “is about a professional and federally protected position Freedom of expression and legitimate representation of the group of physicians”.

The SMA says this statement responds to “the desire to provide guarantees in the health sector” Security and integrity of peoplesomething that depends significantly on whether the actions of The medical profession is exercised exclusively by doctors.,

In this sense, he points out that “to ensure that there are practices contrary to the protection of people in the health sector This does not amount to blaming any group, It also doesn’t mean blaming those who commit them.” For him, “that’s the only relevant thing Each professional is personally responsible for the results about their actions”. The Andalusian Medical Union has ruled that “to report that there are practices in the health sector that threaten the integrity of people Just doctors have a professional and ethical duty,