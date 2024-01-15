Fighting in Al Shifa: Hamas militants attack Israeli soldiers from Gaza’s most important hospital

Hamas terrorists fire at Israeli soldiers from Gaza’s Shifa hospital



He israeli army announced this Monday morning that he is doing a “Precision Operation” at Al Shifa Hospital.largest hospital complex Gaza StripClaiming that he had intelligence indicating “use” of the building “Senior Terrorist“Terrorist group’s Hamas,

Soldier “They conducted an operation targeting the Al Shifa hospital area”The army said in a statement.

The military indicated that the operation against this hospital was approved after receiving information from intelligence services about the alleged presence of senior Hamas officials in this hospital.

At least 80 people were arrested “on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities”.The army said.

The army later released a video of what it claimed Hamas members are firing on their forces from “several hospital buildings” as part of the operation, before adding that troops had responded with gunfire. “Killing many terrorists”,

Israel defends its operation in Shifa “According to international law” and “Against the Hamas terrorist organization which operates in a cynical and systematic manner from hospitals and civilian infrastructure, without distinguishing between the civilian population.” “During the activity, the terrorists started firing on the soldiers from inside the hospital. They responded with live fire and the effects were identified“, the Israeli military said.

Similarly, Israeli soldiers assured that One of their soldiers slightly injured in firing against terroristsBut despite the fighting, the hospital continues to operate.

A general view of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, in a photo taken in October 2023 (EFE/Mohammed Saber)

The Israeli army also said it had done so Troops were ordered to “avoid causing harm to patients, civilians, medical personnel and medical equipment.”And Arabic speakers were deployed to “facilitate dialogue with patients remaining in the hospital”.

Israeli army also assured this Will provide food, water and additional supplies to all patients and civilians who take refuge in the premises “when there is no threat” to the soldiers carrying out this operation.

As evidence supporting the operation, the army issued a Interaction between COGAT links -Military body that manages civil and administrative affairs in occupied areas- with director shifaIn which he reportedly informs the hospital about the “terrorist activities” of Hamas and the need to end them.

Smoke at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital in November. This is the fourth time that Israel has conducted an operation in the strip’s most important hospital. (Reuters/Doa Ruka/file photo)

On the other hand, Avichai AdraiThe Israeli military’s Arabic spokesman asked people living near the hospital center and nearby residents to Rimalin Gaza City, which “Evacuate immediately” to the “humanitarian” zone of al-Mawasi. A 20-square-kilometre area on the southern bank, where a type of tent camp was built in December for thousands of Palestinians who now live in precarious conditions.

The Hamas government press office in Gaza condemned the operation, saying that “the attack on the Al Shifa Medical Complex with tanks, drones and weapons and the firing inside is a war crime.” The health ministry of the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory said it received calls from people near the hospital who claimed to have seen dozens of victims.

This is the fourth time Israel has operated in this hospitalMost important in the strip.

the hospital did Partially returned to operation on 2 March To care for the wounded in Gaza City, with minimal capacity and a reduced team. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 30,000 displaced people were taking shelter in that centre.

Israel’s first major operation at the beginning of the offensive in Gaza was the attack on this hospital center. Then the Israeli army claimed to meet in the medical center “Ammunition, weapons and military equipment” Of the terrorist group, which denied the version.

The army also said that it then received a 55 meter tunnel The area beneath the hospital was reportedly used “for terrorism” and journalists were invited to visit it.

Israeli army showed bunkers that belonged to Hamas



Israel accuses Hamas of using medical facilities as command centers,

According to the United Nations, less than a third of hospitals in the Gaza Strip are operational and only partially operational.

In recent weeks the war has focused on southern Gaza.Where about 15 lakh people have fled in search of shelter.

The war began on October 7, when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack that killed 1,160 people in Israel. Islamic militants also took 250 Israeli and foreign hostages, dozens of whom were freed during a week-long ceasefire in November.

Israel estimates that about 130 people remain in Gaza, including about 33 who have reportedly died.

In response, Israel vowed to launch a sustained bombing campaign and ground attacks, killing at least 31,645 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-ruled territory’s health ministry.