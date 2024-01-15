Figure 01, Humanoid robot that understands and acts alone, influencing the world

In an impressive development that has stunned robotics and artificial intelligence experts, Figure, a startup founded less than two years ago by industry veterans, unveiled the fruits of its collaboration with OpenAI, creators of the revolutionary ChatGPIT. The result: Figure 01, a humanoid robot that displays unprecedented conversation and reasoning capabilities.

Robotics startup Figure, valued at $2.6 billion and founded less than two years ago by former employees of Boston Dynamics, Tesla, Google DeepMind and Archer Aviation, announced this Wednesday its new investor and partner, the creator of OpenAI. Showed the fruits of their first collaboration. The popular ChatGPT chatbot. In a video posted on the social platform

The video begins with the human asking, “Hey Figure One, what are you looking at right now?” The robot, which has a screen instead of a face, responds: “I see a drying rack with a red apple, cups and a plate on a plate in the center of the table, and you put your hand on the table nearby. “Standing. Table”. When the human asks for something to eat, Figure 01 carefully gives him the apple, understanding that it is the only edible item in front of him. When asked why it chose the apple, the robot explains: “I gave you the apple because it is the only food item I can give you from the table.”

According to Figure co-founder and CEO Brett Adcock, Figure 01’s built-in cameras feed a large vision and language model (VLM) trained by OpenAI. “The video shows an end-to-end neural network. There is no teleoperation. Additionally, it was filmed at 1.0x speed and recorded continuously,” Adcock stressed in a thread on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, tech giant Microsoft, chipmaker Nvidia and OpenAI.

This advancement represents a significant leap forward in general-purpose humanoid robot interactions, showcasing a robot that can follow commands, carry out wishes and more fluidly than previous examples from other companies. Can work. However, Adcock admits that there is still a lot of work to be done before such robots are ready for commercial deployment.

