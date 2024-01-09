Film Mr and Mrs. Prime Video’s Smith shows great promise

I won’t lie to you, I was part of the group of skeptics who didn’t buy into the idea of ​​Prime Video producing a Mr. & Mrs. show. Smith. Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s film is no masterpiece, the two have great chemistry on camera and the concept of the film really fits the era of early 2000s movies. In the age of remakes, I was afraid Prime Video would miss it. Boat in an attempt to recreate this magic.

But it seems that was never the intention. The series, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, tells the story of two elite agents who fall in love and marry each other without discovering each other’s real work. Rather, it is a series about two strangers who get jobs at a spy agency and in exchange for a life of international travel, money, and adventure, they must accept new identities as a married couple. In exchange for a life of travel, money, and global espionage, they must accept new identities as a married couple.

The series is scheduled to debut on Prime Video next month on February 2, 2024, and against this backdrop, a trailer for the series has recently been released, giving us a nice, long look at its promising premise. Watch it below and share your thoughts on the series in the comments.