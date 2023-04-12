Film Program from April 8th to 14th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 8th to the 14th of April.
Saturday, 04/08/2023
Owl II
Elis
Original Title: Ellis
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Hugo Prata;
Cast: Andreia Horta, Caco Ciocler, Gustavo Machado, Lúcio Mauro Filho, Julio Andrade, Rodrigo Pandolfo
Class: Biographical Drama
The story of singer Elis Regina Carvalho Costa and her rapid rise to become the greatest voice in Brazil, in a career marked by ups and downs.
Saturday session
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Original Title: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1989
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, John Rhys-Davies, Alison Doody, Julin Glover
Class: Adventure
Indiana Jones’ father, Professor Henry Jones, is kidnapped by the Nazis, and the archaeologist embarks on a dangerous mission to save him and protect the Holy Grail.
Supercine
Five Years Engagement
Original Title: The Five-Year Engagement
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Nicholas Stoller
Cast: Alison Brie; Chris Pratt; Emily Blunt; Jason Segel; Mindy Kaling; Rhys Ifans
Class: Comedy, Romance
A year after they met, Tom proposes to his girlfriend, but some unexpected events prevent them from walking down the aisle.14
Owl I
The perfect plan
Original title: The Master Plan
Country of Origin: Sweden
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Alain Darborg
Cast: Simon J. Berger; Alexander Karim; Torkel Petersson; Susanne Thorson
Class: Action, Crime
Charles Ingvar Jönsson brings together three criminals to take revenge on the people who killed his uncle.
Sunday, 09/04/2023
Owl II
Minutes ago
Original Title: Minutes Ago
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Caio Soh
Cast: Vladimir Brichta, Otavio Muller, Paulinho Moska
Class: Comedy
Nildo and Alonso are two collectors who, together with the horse Ruminante, their companion, share fantastic and surreal stories.
Maximum temperature
The farofeiros
Original Title: The Lighthouses
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Roberto Santucci
Cast: Antônio Fragoso; Maurício Manfrini; Cocoa Protasium; Danielle Winits
Class: Comedy
Four co-workers are scheduled to enjoy the long holiday at a beach house and, when they get there, they discover that they have gotten themselves into a tremendous robbery.
sunday major
crime queens
Original Title: The Kitchen
Country of Origin: Canadian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Andrea Berloff
Cast: James Badge Dale, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian D’arcy
James, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish
Class: Drama, Crime
In 1970s New York, the wives of Irish mobsters are in control of the businesses in Hell’s Kitchen after their husbands are arrested by the FBI.
Cinemaço
Lethal Weapon 4
Original title: Lethal Weapon 4
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1998
Director: Richard Donner
Cast: Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Joe Pesci, Rene Russo, Chris Rock, Jet Li
Class: Crime
The Los Angeles police discover a gang that promotes the entry of Chinese into the US to be sold as slaves.
Monday, 10/04/2023
Afternoon session
Invictus
Original Title: Invictus
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2009
Director: Clint Eastwood
Cast: Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Tony Kgoroge, Scott Eastwood
Class: Drama
With the Rugby World Cup being held in South Africa for the first time, Nelson Mandela decides to use sport to unite the population.
Hot screen
The Day of the Attack
Original title: Patriots Day
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Peter Berg
Cast: John Goodman, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan, Alex Wolff
Class: Crime
Sergeant Tommy Saunders, FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Commissioner Ed Davis hunt for those responsible for the Boston Marathon bombing.
Wednesday, 12/04/2023
Afternoon session
right move
Original title: Just Wright
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Sana Hamri
Cast: Queen Latifah, Common, Pam Grier, Paula Patton, Michael Landes, Laz Alonso
Class: Comedy, Romance
Physiotherapist falls in love with basketball star, only he has already been hooked by a gold digger. But everything changes after he has an accident on the courts.
Leader’s Cinema
TO BE PROGRAMMED
Thursday, 13/04/2023
Afternoon session
Diary of a passion
Original title: The Notebook
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Nick Cassavetes
Cast: James Garner; Ryan Gosling; Rachel Macadams; Gena Rowlands
Class: Drama
Noah and Allie are in love, but her parents don’t approve of their relationship. He goes to war and she gets engaged. When Noah returns, the passion between them returns.
Friday, 14/04/2023
Afternoon session
Player #1
Original title: Ready Player One
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe
Class: Science Fiction
Wade prefers the OASIS game’s virtual reality to the real world. The game’s creator dies, and players must discover the key to a diabolical puzzle.
Owl I
Die Hard: A Good Day to Die
Original title: A Good Day to Die Hard
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: John Moore
Cast: Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney, Sebastian Koch, Mary Elizabeth Winstead,
Yuliya Snigir, Radivoje Bukvic, Cole Hauser, Sergei Kolesnikov
Class: Action
Detective John McClane travels to Russia to help his son, Jack. He discovers that the boy works for the CIA and is trying to prevent a nuclear war.