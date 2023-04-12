Film Program from April 8th to 14th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 8th to the 14th of April.

Saturday, 04/08/2023

Owl II

Elis

Original Title: Ellis

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Hugo Prata;

Cast: Andreia Horta, Caco Ciocler, Gustavo Machado, Lúcio Mauro Filho, Julio Andrade, Rodrigo Pandolfo

Class: Biographical Drama

The story of singer Elis Regina Carvalho Costa and her rapid rise to become the greatest voice in Brazil, in a career marked by ups and downs.

Saturday session

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Original Title: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1989

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, John Rhys-Davies, Alison Doody, Julin Glover

Class: Adventure

Indiana Jones’ father, Professor Henry Jones, is kidnapped by the Nazis, and the archaeologist embarks on a dangerous mission to save him and protect the Holy Grail.

Supercine

Five Years Engagement

Original Title: The Five-Year Engagement

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Alison Brie; Chris Pratt; Emily Blunt; Jason Segel; Mindy Kaling; Rhys Ifans

Class: Comedy, Romance

A year after they met, Tom proposes to his girlfriend, but some unexpected events prevent them from walking down the aisle.14

Owl I

The perfect plan

Original title: The Master Plan

Country of Origin: Sweden

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Alain Darborg

Cast: Simon J. Berger; Alexander Karim; Torkel Petersson; Susanne Thorson

Class: Action, Crime

Charles Ingvar Jönsson brings together three criminals to take revenge on the people who killed his uncle.

Sunday, 09/04/2023

Owl II

Minutes ago

Original Title: Minutes Ago

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Caio Soh

Cast: Vladimir Brichta, Otavio Muller, Paulinho Moska

Class: Comedy

Nildo and Alonso are two collectors who, together with the horse Ruminante, their companion, share fantastic and surreal stories.

Maximum temperature

The farofeiros

Original Title: The Lighthouses

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Roberto Santucci

Cast: Antônio Fragoso; Maurício Manfrini; Cocoa Protasium; Danielle Winits

Class: Comedy

Four co-workers are scheduled to enjoy the long holiday at a beach house and, when they get there, they discover that they have gotten themselves into a tremendous robbery.

sunday major

crime queens

Original Title: The Kitchen

Country of Origin: Canadian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Andrea Berloff

Cast: James Badge Dale, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian D’arcy

James, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish

Class: Drama, Crime

In 1970s New York, the wives of Irish mobsters are in control of the businesses in Hell’s Kitchen after their husbands are arrested by the FBI.

Cinemaço

Lethal Weapon 4

Original title: Lethal Weapon 4

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1998

Director: Richard Donner

Cast: Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Joe Pesci, Rene Russo, Chris Rock, Jet Li

Class: Crime

The Los Angeles police discover a gang that promotes the entry of Chinese into the US to be sold as slaves.

Monday, 10/04/2023

Afternoon session

Invictus

Original Title: Invictus

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2009

Director: Clint Eastwood

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Matt Damon, Tony Kgoroge, Scott Eastwood

Class: Drama

With the Rugby World Cup being held in South Africa for the first time, Nelson Mandela decides to use sport to unite the population.

Hot screen

The Day of the Attack

Original title: Patriots Day

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Peter Berg

Cast: John Goodman, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan, Alex Wolff

Class: Crime

Sergeant Tommy Saunders, FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Commissioner Ed Davis hunt for those responsible for the Boston Marathon bombing.

Wednesday, 12/04/2023

Afternoon session

right move

Original title: Just Wright

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Sana Hamri

Cast: Queen Latifah, Common, Pam Grier, Paula Patton, Michael Landes, Laz Alonso

Class: Comedy, Romance

Physiotherapist falls in love with basketball star, only he has already been hooked by a gold digger. But everything changes after he has an accident on the courts.

Leader’s Cinema

TO BE PROGRAMMED

Thursday, 13/04/2023

Afternoon session

Diary of a passion

Original title: The Notebook

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: James Garner; Ryan Gosling; Rachel Macadams; Gena Rowlands

Class: Drama

Noah and Allie are in love, but her parents don’t approve of their relationship. He goes to war and she gets engaged. When Noah returns, the passion between them returns.

Friday, 14/04/2023

Afternoon session

Player #1

Original title: Ready Player One

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe

Class: Science Fiction

Wade prefers the OASIS game’s virtual reality to the real world. The game’s creator dies, and players must discover the key to a diabolical puzzle.

Owl I

Die Hard: A Good Day to Die

Original title: A Good Day to Die Hard

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: John Moore

Cast: Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney, Sebastian Koch, Mary Elizabeth Winstead,

Yuliya Snigir, Radivoje Bukvic, Cole Hauser, Sergei Kolesnikov

Class: Action

Detective John McClane travels to Russia to help his son, Jack. He discovers that the boy works for the CIA and is trying to prevent a nuclear war.