Film Review: Urban Legend 2

This weekend I was taken by surprise by the horror movie Urban Legend. After all, the 1998 feature film managed to engage me with a curious premise and interesting police elements. Furthermore, the discovery of the murderous person enhanced this example of teen horror. So, I went to watch the sequel, Lenda Urbana 2, with some enthusiasm. However, the 2000 sequel is limited to a dull repetition of the formula of the original, which in turn was already a derivative of Scream.

In other words, Urban Legend 2 brings the story of a brave student who realizes in a police investigation. In this way, the film accompanies film students Travis and Amy. However, the boy kills himself after receiving low grades. Amy, who is directing a horror film as an academic work, sees those involved in her project die mysteriously, one by one.

That is, what you see on the screen is exactly the same premise as the original. But, while Urban Legend managed to take advantage of the possibilities that the plot offered, this one just wears it down. In addition, the lack of a more convincing connection with the events of the previous film weakens this continuation. That’s because Loretta Devine’s return as the cop seems to be the only really significant link to the original.

Of course, being a slasher horror, the feeling of being following the same old story is sometimes even pleasant. But, Urban Legend 2 offers absolutely no element of occasional surprise, which is a serious problem for a film that intends to reuse an old strategy. To make matters worse, the mystery does not live up to its predecessor.

The cast does what they can with characters without charisma or proper development. That way, even good actors like Jennifer Morrison and Joey Lawrence have just correct performances and without much personality. However, even in the midst of so many problems, the always competent actress Jacinda Barrett is responsible for the only good moment in the film.

⭐⭐



























Rating: 1.5 out of 5.

