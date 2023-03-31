Film Schedule from April 1st to 7th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from 01 to 07 April.

Saturday, 01/04/2023

Owl II

Ricki And The Flash – Back To Home

Original Title: Ricki And The Flash

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Jonathan Demme

Cast: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Mamie Gummer, Sebastian Stan

Class: Comedy, drama

Ricki is a singer who hasn’t seen her children in decades. Her ex-husband asks for help to get their daughter out of a depressive state, and she tries to make peace with them.

Saturday session

to be programmed

Supercine

Do as I say, not as I do

Original Title: Role Models

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2008

Director: David Wain

Cast: Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Christopher Mintz-plasse, Seann William

Scott, Bobb’e J. Thompson, Kerri Kenney, Ken Jeong, Jane Lynch

Class: Comedy

Danny and Wheeler wreck the company truck. They decide to spend hours in a child guidance program, but soon regret it.

Sunday, 02/04/2023

Owl I

The descendants

Original title: The Descendants

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Alexander Payne

Cast: George Clooney; Rob Huebel; Amara Miller; Shailene Woodley

Class: Comedy drama

Matt is informed that his wife, in a coma, will die. He then decides to bring his daughter back, but she surprises him with a revelation.

Maximum temperature

The Incredibles 2

Original title: Incredibles 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Bob Odenkirk;Catherine Keener;Craig T. Nelson;Holly Hunter;Samuel L.Jackson;Sarah Vowell

Class: Animation

When government aid is withdrawn, Helena takes a new job. While Bob takes care of the kids, Elastigirl saves the town.

Cinemaço

High Speed ​​Rescue

Original Title: Getaway

Country of Origin: Bulgaria

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Courtney Solomon

Cast: Ethan Hawke; Jon Voight; Rebecca Budig; Selena Gomez

Class: Action

Brent Magna takes the wheel of a car and follows orders from a man

mysterious person responsible for the kidnapping of his wife.

Monday, 03/04/2023

to be programmed

Tuesday, 04/04/2023

to be programmed

Wednesday, 05/04/2023

to be programmed

Thursday, 06/04/2023

to be programmed

Friday, 07/04/2023

to be programmed