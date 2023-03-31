Film Schedule from April 1st to 7th

|reproduction
Check out the movie schedule Globe from 01 to 07 April.
Saturday, 01/04/2023
Owl II
Ricki And The Flash – Back To Home
Original Title: Ricki And The Flash
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Jonathan Demme
Cast: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Mamie Gummer, Sebastian Stan
Class: Comedy, drama
Ricki is a singer who hasn’t seen her children in decades. Her ex-husband asks for help to get their daughter out of a depressive state, and she tries to make peace with them.
Saturday session
to be programmed
Supercine
Do as I say, not as I do
Original Title: Role Models
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2008
Director: David Wain
Cast: Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Christopher Mintz-plasse, Seann William
Scott, Bobb’e J. Thompson, Kerri Kenney, Ken Jeong, Jane Lynch
Class: Comedy
Danny and Wheeler wreck the company truck. They decide to spend hours in a child guidance program, but soon regret it.
Sunday, 02/04/2023
Owl I
The descendants
Original title: The Descendants
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Alexander Payne
Cast: George Clooney; Rob Huebel; Amara Miller; Shailene Woodley
Class: Comedy drama
Matt is informed that his wife, in a coma, will die. He then decides to bring his daughter back, but she surprises him with a revelation.
Maximum temperature
The Incredibles 2
Original title: Incredibles 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Brad Bird
Cast: Bob Odenkirk;Catherine Keener;Craig T. Nelson;Holly Hunter;Samuel L.Jackson;Sarah Vowell
Class: Animation
When government aid is withdrawn, Helena takes a new job. While Bob takes care of the kids, Elastigirl saves the town.
Cinemaço
High Speed Rescue
Original Title: Getaway
Country of Origin: Bulgaria
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Courtney Solomon
Cast: Ethan Hawke; Jon Voight; Rebecca Budig; Selena Gomez
Class: Action
Brent Magna takes the wheel of a car and follows orders from a man
mysterious person responsible for the kidnapping of his wife.
Monday, 03/04/2023
to be programmed
Tuesday, 04/04/2023
to be programmed
Wednesday, 05/04/2023
to be programmed
Thursday, 06/04/2023
to be programmed
Friday, 07/04/2023
to be programmed