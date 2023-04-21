Film Schedule from April 22nd to 28th

|reproduction
Check out the weekly film schedule of Globe from the 22nd to the 28th of April.
Saturday, 22/04/2023
Owl II
Love Film Festival
Original title: Love Film Festival
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Bruno Safadi; Juancho Cardona; Manuela Dias; Vinicius Coimbra
Cast: Leandra Leal, Manolo Cardona, Nanda Costa, Eduardo Moscovis, Luz
Cypriot
Class: Romance
A Brazilian screenwriter and a Colombian actor fall in love at a film festival. The story is developed in five other encounters, all at festivals.
Saturday session
Mission: Impossible 2
Original title: Mission: Impossible 2
Country of Origin: German
Year of Production: 2000
Director: John Woo
Cast: Dougray Scott; Thandie Newton; Tom Cruise
Class: Action
Ethan reconvenes with his team of agents. His mission is to retrieve and destroy a deadly virus in Australia before it falls into the wrong hands.
Supercine
old lady killers
Original title: The Ladykillers
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
Cast: Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall, Marlon Wayans, JK Simmons, Tzi Ma, Ryan
Hurst, Diane Delano
Class: Comedy
Professor has a plan to rob a casino and rents a room in a lady’s house, where he calls his cronies to discuss the plan of action.
Owl I
Never
Original Title: Enough
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2002
Director: Michael Apted
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Bill Campbell, Juliette Lewis, Dan Futterman, Fred Ward,
Bill Cobbs
Class: Drama
Waitress chased by her ex-husband, a violent guy who turned her life into hell, gets tired of running away and decides to prepare to face him.
Sunday, 23/04/2023
Owl II
The Beast Will Catch 4
Original Title: Open Season: Scared Silly
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: David Feiss;
Cast: Elliot Elliot, Boog Boog, Shaw Shaw, Giselle Giselle
Class: Adventure
After hearing Elliot talk about the legend of a werewolf, Boog is scared and decides not to go on their annual summer camping trip.
Maximum temperature
gods of egypt
Original title: Gods Of Egypt
Country of Origin: Australian
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Alex Proyas
Cast: Geoffery Rush; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gerard Butler, Brenton Thwaites,
Courtney Eaton
Class: Adventure
The survival of humanity is threatened when Set, the merciless god of darkness, seizes the throne of Egypt and turns the prosperous Empire into chaos.
sunday major
Maze Runner – Run or Die
Original title: The Maze Runner
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Wes Ball
Cast: Aml Ameen; Thomas Brodie-Sangster; Ki Hong Lee; Dylan O’Brien; will
Poulter; Kaya Scodelario;
Class: Action
In a post-apocalyptic world, Thomas is abandoned in an isolated community after having his memory erased. He needs to join forces with other young people to escape.
Monday, 24/04/2023
Afternoon session
Women on the Attack
Original title: The Other Woman
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Nick Cassavetes
Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Cameron Diaz, Taylor Kinney, Leslie Mann, Nicki
Minaj, Kate Upton
Class: Comedy
Carly finds out that her boyfriend is married to another woman. The two unite against him in the name of revenge. The situation worsens when another woman appears.
Hot screen
Straight line
Original title: The Hummingbird Project
Country of Origin: Belgian
Year of Production: 2022
Director: Kim Nguyen
Cast: Salma Hayek; Alexander Skarsgård; Jesse Eisenberg; , Sarah Goldberg, Michael Mando
Class: Drama Thriller/Suspense
Two high-frequency traders team up against their former boss in an effort to strike it rich.
Tuesday, 25/04/2023
Afternoon session
A Bond of Love
Original Title: Gifted
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Marc Webb
Cast: Chris Evans; Jenny Slate; Lindsay Duncan; Mckenna Grace; Octavia
spencer
Class: Drama
After his sister’s death, Frank takes care of his niece. He wants Mary to have a normal school life, but her mother has other plans for her granddaughter.
Wednesday, 26/04/2023
Afternoon session
Maybe a Love Story
Original Title: Maybe A Love Story
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Rodrigo Bernardo
Cast: Cynthia Nixon, Nathalia Dill, Paulo Vilhena, Marco Luque, Thaila Ayala,
Totia Meireles, Jacqueline Sato, Bianca Comparato, Mateus Solano
Class: Comedy
Virgílio receives a message from Clara putting an end to their relationship. But he doesn’t remember her and asks his friends for help to unravel the mystery.
Thursday, 27/04/2023
Afternoon session
A Chance to Fight
Original title: Notorious Nick
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2021
Director: Aaron Leong
Cast: Cody Christian
Class: Drama
Nick, a one-armed MMA fighter, is given the rare chance to fight for
featherweight championship.
Owl I
Nobody Enters, Nobody Leaves
Original Title: Nobody Enters, Nobody Leaves
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Hsu Chien Hsin
Cast: Leticia Lima, Danielle Winits, Rafael Infante, Emiliano D’avila
Class: Comedy
Edu takes Suellen to Zeffiro’s, a prestigious motel. An employee is diagnosed with a rare virus and his guests have to quarantine on site.
Friday, 28/04/2023
Afternoon session
The mother-in-law
Original title: Monster-in-Law
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2005
Director: Robert Luketic
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda, Wanda Skyes
Class: Comedy
After years of searching for her Prince Charming, Charlotte falls in love with Kevin. The problem is his mother, who decides to disrupt the couple as much as possible.
Owl I
Swirl (aka Cataguases)
Original Title: Swirl
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Jos Luiz Villamarim
Cast: Júli Andrade, Cássi Kis, Irandhir Santos, Dira Paes
Class: Drama
Two friends meet again and get together for a conversation, reevaluating their paths and talking about their memories, regrets and joys.