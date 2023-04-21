Film Schedule from April 22nd to 28th

reproduction

Check out the weekly film schedule of Globe from the 22nd to the 28th of April.

Saturday, 22/04/2023

Owl II

Love Film Festival

Original title: Love Film Festival

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Bruno Safadi; Juancho Cardona; Manuela Dias; Vinicius Coimbra

Cast: Leandra Leal, Manolo Cardona, Nanda Costa, Eduardo Moscovis, Luz

Cypriot

Class: Romance

A Brazilian screenwriter and a Colombian actor fall in love at a film festival. The story is developed in five other encounters, all at festivals.

Saturday session

Mission: Impossible 2

Original title: Mission: Impossible 2

Country of Origin: German

Year of Production: 2000

Director: John Woo

Cast: Dougray Scott; Thandie Newton; Tom Cruise

Class: Action

Ethan reconvenes with his team of agents. His mission is to retrieve and destroy a deadly virus in Australia before it falls into the wrong hands.

Supercine

old lady killers

Original title: The Ladykillers

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Cast: Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall, Marlon Wayans, JK Simmons, Tzi Ma, Ryan

Hurst, Diane Delano

Class: Comedy

Professor has a plan to rob a casino and rents a room in a lady’s house, where he calls his cronies to discuss the plan of action.

Owl I

Never

Original Title: Enough

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2002

Director: Michael Apted

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Bill Campbell, Juliette Lewis, Dan Futterman, Fred Ward,

Bill Cobbs

Class: Drama

Waitress chased by her ex-husband, a violent guy who turned her life into hell, gets tired of running away and decides to prepare to face him.

Sunday, 23/04/2023

Owl II

The Beast Will Catch 4

Original Title: Open Season: Scared Silly

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: David Feiss;

Cast: Elliot Elliot, Boog Boog, Shaw Shaw, Giselle Giselle

Class: Adventure

After hearing Elliot talk about the legend of a werewolf, Boog is scared and decides not to go on their annual summer camping trip.

Maximum temperature

gods of egypt

Original title: Gods Of Egypt

Country of Origin: Australian

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Alex Proyas

Cast: Geoffery Rush; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gerard Butler, Brenton Thwaites,

Courtney Eaton

Class: Adventure

The survival of humanity is threatened when Set, the merciless god of darkness, seizes the throne of Egypt and turns the prosperous Empire into chaos.

sunday major

Maze Runner – Run or Die

Original title: The Maze Runner

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Wes Ball

Cast: Aml Ameen; Thomas Brodie-Sangster; Ki Hong Lee; Dylan O’Brien; will

Poulter; Kaya Scodelario;

Class: Action

In a post-apocalyptic world, Thomas is abandoned in an isolated community after having his memory erased. He needs to join forces with other young people to escape.

Monday, 24/04/2023

Afternoon session

Women on the Attack

Original title: The Other Woman

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Cameron Diaz, Taylor Kinney, Leslie Mann, Nicki

Minaj, Kate Upton

Class: Comedy

Carly finds out that her boyfriend is married to another woman. The two unite against him in the name of revenge. The situation worsens when another woman appears.

Hot screen

Straight line

Original title: The Hummingbird Project

Country of Origin: Belgian

Year of Production: 2022

Director: Kim Nguyen

Cast: Salma Hayek; Alexander Skarsgård; Jesse Eisenberg; , Sarah Goldberg, Michael Mando

Class: Drama Thriller/Suspense

Two high-frequency traders team up against their former boss in an effort to strike it rich.

Tuesday, 25/04/2023

Afternoon session

A Bond of Love

Original Title: Gifted

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Marc Webb

Cast: Chris Evans; Jenny Slate; Lindsay Duncan; Mckenna Grace; Octavia

spencer

Class: Drama

After his sister’s death, Frank takes care of his niece. He wants Mary to have a normal school life, but her mother has other plans for her granddaughter.

Wednesday, 26/04/2023

Afternoon session

Maybe a Love Story

Original Title: Maybe A Love Story

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Rodrigo Bernardo

Cast: Cynthia Nixon, Nathalia Dill, Paulo Vilhena, Marco Luque, Thaila Ayala,

Totia Meireles, Jacqueline Sato, Bianca Comparato, Mateus Solano

Class: Comedy

Virgílio receives a message from Clara putting an end to their relationship. But he doesn’t remember her and asks his friends for help to unravel the mystery.

Thursday, 27/04/2023

Afternoon session

A Chance to Fight

Original title: Notorious Nick

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2021

Director: Aaron Leong

Cast: Cody Christian

Class: Drama

Nick, a one-armed MMA fighter, is given the rare chance to fight for

featherweight championship.

Owl I

Nobody Enters, Nobody Leaves

Original Title: Nobody Enters, Nobody Leaves

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Hsu Chien Hsin

Cast: Leticia Lima, Danielle Winits, Rafael Infante, Emiliano D’avila

Class: Comedy

Edu takes Suellen to Zeffiro’s, a prestigious motel. An employee is diagnosed with a rare virus and his guests have to quarantine on site.

Friday, 28/04/2023

Afternoon session

The mother-in-law

Original title: Monster-in-Law

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: Robert Luketic

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda, Wanda Skyes

Class: Comedy

After years of searching for her Prince Charming, Charlotte falls in love with Kevin. The problem is his mother, who decides to disrupt the couple as much as possible.

Owl I

Swirl (aka Cataguases)

Original Title: Swirl

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Jos Luiz Villamarim

Cast: Júli Andrade, Cássi Kis, Irandhir Santos, Dira Paes

Class: Drama

Two friends meet again and get together for a conversation, reevaluating their paths and talking about their memories, regrets and joys.