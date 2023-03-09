Film Schedule from March 11th to 17th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from March 11th to 17th.
Saturday, 11/03/2023
Owl II
Under Pressure – Heroes of the Emergency
Original title: Under Pressure – Heroes of the Emergency
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Andrucha Waddington
Cast: Julio Andrade, Icaro Silva, Marjorie Estiano, Andrea Beltrão, Stepan Nercessian and Thelmo Fernandes
Class: Drama
Follow the delivery routine, effort and a lot of pressure that doctors in a public hospital go through every day. In common the desire to save lives.
Saturday session
Maximum speed
Original Title: Speed
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1994
Director: Jan De Bont
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Daniels, Joe
Morton, Alan Ruck
Class: Adventure
Psychopath places a bomb on a bus, which will explode if the speed is reduced below 80 km/h. A policeman and a passenger try to stop the disaster.
Supercine
For fun, call…
Original title: For A Good Time, Call…
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Jamie Travis
Cast: Ari Graynor; Don Mcmanus; James Wolk; Justin Long; Lauren Miller Rogen; Mark Webber; Mimi Rogers
Class: Comedy drama
Lauren and Katie have very different temperaments, but they are close. Lauren discovers that Katie works in telesex and proposes that they create a business together.
Owl I
The Other Guys
Original title: The Other Guys
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Adam McKay
Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Larnell
Stovall, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson
Class: Comedy
New York duo mirrors the two best detectives in the city to investigate a powerful man, with non-traditional methods.
Sunday, 03/12/2023
Owl II
Good morning, Ramon
Original Title: Guten Tag, Ramon
Country of Origin: German
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Jorge Suarez
Cast: Adriana Barraza, Arcelia Ramírez, Hector Kotsifakis, Ingeborg Schöner,
Kristyan Ferrer, Rudiger Evers
Class: Drama
Ramon is a young Mexican who takes risks trying to cross the border through the desert. Everything changes when a friend suggests trying life in Germany.
Maximum temperature
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Original title: Ant-Man And The Wasp
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Peyton Reed
Cast: Bobby Cannavale;Evangeline Lilly;Hannah John-Kamen;Judy Greer;Laurence Fishburne;Michael Douglas;Michael Peña;Michelle Pfeiffer;Paul Rudd;TI;Walton Goggins
Class: Action
Lang dons the Ant-Man suit to help Hope and her father tunnel into the quantum realm. But a group of criminals steal the technology.
sunday major
One Day to Live
Original Title: 24 Hours to Live
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Brian Smrz
Cast: Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer, Nathalie Boltt, Liam Cunningham
Class: Action
A murderer gets a second chance to redeem himself when his employer temporarily brings him back to life shortly after he was killed on the job.
Cinemaço
in bad company
Original title: Bad Company
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2002
Director: Joel Schumacher
Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock, Matthew Marsh, Gabriel Macht, Kerry
Washington, Adoni Maropis, Peter Stormare
Class: Comedy
After an agent dies in action, the CIA enlists his twin brother to complete their mission. But he’s a rascal who doesn’t know anything and gets help from an old-timer.
Monday, 03/13/2023
Afternoon session
The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir
Original title: The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir
Country of Origin: French
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Ken Scott
Cast: Amruta Sant, Barkhad Abdi, Bérénice Bejo, Dhanush, Erin Moriarty, Gérard Jugnot
Class: Comedy, Romance
Indian travels to France and falls in love with a woman. He ends up deported to an isolated place on the continent, along with a group of African refugees.
Hot screen
The Presepada
Original Title: The Presepada
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Rodrigo Cesar
Cast: Tay Lopez, Camila Bastos, Paulo de Pontes, Zé Ramos, Karine Ordônio
Class: Comedy
Hiltinho runs away after being hit in a game of chance. And due to bad luck, this blow was dealt to a military man who coordinated a pursuit against him.
Tuesday, 03/14/2023
Afternoon session
A Reason to Start Over
Original Title: New Life
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2016
Director: Drew Waters
Cast: Jonathan Patrick Moore, Erin Bethea, Terry O’quinn, James Marsters
Class: Drama
Ben met Ava at the age of seven. The two travel together through the seasons of life, until tragedy strikes that leaves their entire future in jeopardy.
Wednesday, 03/15/2023
Afternoon session
Maria Do Carito
Original title: Maria Do Carito
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Joao Paulo Jabur
Cast: Gustavo Vaz; Juliana Carneiro Da Cunha; Kelzy Ecard; Leopoldo
Pacheco; Lilia Cabral; Sylvio Zilber
Class: Comedy
On the eve of turning 50, Maria do Caritó lives amid sympathies so that she can get married. Her hopes rise again with the arrival of a circus.
Leader’s Cinema
to be programmed
Thursday, 16/03/2023
Afternoon session
With God on the Path
Original title: God Bless The Broken Road
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Harold Cronk
Cast: Andrew W. Walker, Arthur Cartwright, Gary Grubbs, Lindsay Pulsipher, Makenzie Moss, Matthew Davis
Class: Drama
Amber loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to care for her daughter. With difficulties to start over, she seeks in God a way to solve her doubts.
Friday, 03/17/2023
Afternoon session
Uncontrollable
Original Title: Unstoppable
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Tony Scott
Cast: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Ethan Suplee, Kevin
Dunn, Kevin Chapman, David Warshofsky, Kevin Corrigan
Class: Action
A train loaded with toxic products is out of control and a driver and an experienced driver need to prevent a city from being destroyed.
Owl I
Federal Police – The Law Is For All
Original Title: Federal Police – The Law Is For All
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Marcelo Antunez
Cast: Antonio Calloni, Flavia Alessandra, Bruce Gomlevsky, Marcelo Serrado
Class: Drama
Based on an operation by the Federal Police, a team takes on an investigation that reveals the structure of the diversion of public money involving construction companies and the government.