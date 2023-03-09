Film Schedule from March 11th to 17th

Check out the movie schedule Globe from March 11th to 17th.

Saturday, 11/03/2023

Owl II

Under Pressure – Heroes of the Emergency

Original title: Under Pressure – Heroes of the Emergency

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Andrucha Waddington

Cast: Julio Andrade, Icaro Silva, Marjorie Estiano, Andrea Beltrão, Stepan Nercessian and Thelmo Fernandes

Class: Drama

Follow the delivery routine, effort and a lot of pressure that doctors in a public hospital go through every day. In common the desire to save lives.

Saturday session

Maximum speed

Original Title: Speed

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1994

Director: Jan De Bont

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Daniels, Joe

Morton, Alan Ruck

Class: Adventure

Psychopath places a bomb on a bus, which will explode if the speed is reduced below 80 km/h. A policeman and a passenger try to stop the disaster.

Supercine

For fun, call…

Original title: For A Good Time, Call…

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Jamie Travis

Cast: Ari Graynor; Don Mcmanus; James Wolk; Justin Long; Lauren Miller Rogen; Mark Webber; Mimi Rogers

Class: Comedy drama

Lauren and Katie have very different temperaments, but they are close. Lauren discovers that Katie works in telesex and proposes that they create a business together.

Owl I

The Other Guys

Original title: The Other Guys

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Larnell

Stovall, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson

Class: Comedy

New York duo mirrors the two best detectives in the city to investigate a powerful man, with non-traditional methods.

Sunday, 03/12/2023

Owl II

Good morning, Ramon

Original Title: Guten Tag, Ramon

Country of Origin: German

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Jorge Suarez

Cast: Adriana Barraza, Arcelia Ramírez, Hector Kotsifakis, Ingeborg Schöner,

Kristyan Ferrer, Rudiger Evers

Class: Drama

Ramon is a young Mexican who takes risks trying to cross the border through the desert. Everything changes when a friend suggests trying life in Germany.

Maximum temperature

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Original title: Ant-Man And The Wasp

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Bobby Cannavale;Evangeline Lilly;Hannah John-Kamen;Judy Greer;Laurence Fishburne;Michael Douglas;Michael Peña;Michelle Pfeiffer;Paul Rudd;TI;Walton Goggins

Class: Action

Lang dons the Ant-Man suit to help Hope and her father tunnel into the quantum realm. But a group of criminals steal the technology.

sunday major

One Day to Live

Original Title: 24 Hours to Live

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Brian Smrz

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Rutger Hauer, Nathalie Boltt, Liam Cunningham

Class: Action

A murderer gets a second chance to redeem himself when his employer temporarily brings him back to life shortly after he was killed on the job.

Cinemaço

in bad company

Original title: Bad Company

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2002

Director: Joel Schumacher

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock, Matthew Marsh, Gabriel Macht, Kerry

Washington, Adoni Maropis, Peter Stormare

Class: Comedy

After an agent dies in action, the CIA enlists his twin brother to complete their mission. But he’s a rascal who doesn’t know anything and gets help from an old-timer.

Monday, 03/13/2023

Afternoon session

The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir

Original title: The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir

Country of Origin: French

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Ken Scott

Cast: Amruta Sant, Barkhad Abdi, Bérénice Bejo, Dhanush, Erin Moriarty, Gérard Jugnot

Class: Comedy, Romance

Indian travels to France and falls in love with a woman. He ends up deported to an isolated place on the continent, along with a group of African refugees.

Hot screen

The Presepada

Original Title: The Presepada

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Rodrigo Cesar

Cast: Tay Lopez, Camila Bastos, Paulo de Pontes, Zé Ramos, Karine Ordônio

Class: Comedy

Hiltinho runs away after being hit in a game of chance. And due to bad luck, this blow was dealt to a military man who coordinated a pursuit against him.

Tuesday, 03/14/2023

Afternoon session

A Reason to Start Over

Original Title: New Life

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Drew Waters

Cast: Jonathan Patrick Moore, Erin Bethea, Terry O’quinn, James Marsters

Class: Drama

Ben met Ava at the age of seven. The two travel together through the seasons of life, until tragedy strikes that leaves their entire future in jeopardy.

Wednesday, 03/15/2023

Afternoon session

Maria Do Carito

Original title: Maria Do Carito

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Joao Paulo Jabur

Cast: Gustavo Vaz; Juliana Carneiro Da Cunha; Kelzy Ecard; Leopoldo

Pacheco; Lilia Cabral; Sylvio Zilber

Class: Comedy

On the eve of turning 50, Maria do Caritó lives amid sympathies so that she can get married. Her hopes rise again with the arrival of a circus.

Leader’s Cinema

to be programmed

Thursday, 16/03/2023

Afternoon session

With God on the Path

Original title: God Bless The Broken Road

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Harold Cronk

Cast: Andrew W. Walker, Arthur Cartwright, Gary Grubbs, Lindsay Pulsipher, Makenzie Moss, Matthew Davis

Class: Drama

Amber loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to care for her daughter. With difficulties to start over, she seeks in God a way to solve her doubts.

Friday, 03/17/2023

Afternoon session

Uncontrollable

Original Title: Unstoppable

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Tony Scott

Cast: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Ethan Suplee, Kevin

Dunn, Kevin Chapman, David Warshofsky, Kevin Corrigan

Class: Action

A train loaded with toxic products is out of control and a driver and an experienced driver need to prevent a city from being destroyed.

Owl I

Federal Police – The Law Is For All

Original Title: Federal Police – The Law Is For All

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Marcelo Antunez

Cast: Antonio Calloni, Flavia Alessandra, Bruce Gomlevsky, Marcelo Serrado

Class: Drama

Based on an operation by the Federal Police, a team takes on an investigation that reveals the structure of the diversion of public money involving construction companies and the government.