Film starring Idris Elba wins title and premiere forecast

It was announced this Wednesday (21), that “Luther”, a film derived from the series of the same name, won a premiere date and an official title. The production will star Idris Elba (“The Suicide Squad”), who will return to live the detective john luther.

According to the website deadline, the long will be called “Luther: The Fallen Sun” (The Fallen Sun, in free translation) and will premiere in March 2023 on Netflix. In the plot, a serial killer haunts London while Detective John Luther (Elba) is behind bars. Determined to close the case that led to his disgrace, he breaks out of prison to capture his enemy.

In addition to Idris Elbaare part of the cast Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) and Andy Serkis (“Black Panther”).

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” will continue the plot that ended four years ago, in 2019. “Luther: The Fallen Sun” will be directed by Jamie Payne (“Outlander”) and has script Neil Cross, creator of the series.

On the air between 2010 and 2019, “Luther” has five seasons, but is not available on any streaming in Brazil.

