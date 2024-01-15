Film with Ryan Gosling and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The Fall Guy: David Leitch’s new film with Ryan Gosling
Last year, actor and producer Ryan Gosling Played the role of handsome boy Ken in the film Event barbie (2023) and won an Oscar nomination in the “Best Supporting Actor” category in the process. News that did not please the 43-year-old Canadian, who, according to his statements, would like to see the director greta gerwig Nominated in the race for famous statues. In 2024, Ryan Gosling Will replace the shiny world of Barbie dolls with more rugged film sets by playing a stuntman in a new project by. David Leach,
For his fifth feature film as a director, David Leach – A former stuntman we are indebted to atomic blonde (2017) and deadpool 2 (2018) or still bullet train (2022) – refers to the TV series adaptation the man who fell (1981–1986) starring actor lee majors in the role of a The bounty hunter is also a stuntman in his spare time. The director’s choice was left to bring alive this thrill-seeking character. Ryan Gosling, Who has already played a (cool) stuntman in the excellent thriller To drive (2011) by Nicolas Winding Refn.
Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson… the five-star cast of The Fall Guy
with the star actor of the film La la Land (2017), we also find talented emily blunt (with whom he would experience a terrible passion) Recently seen in the film oppenheimer (2023) christopher nolanBut Aaron Taylor-Johnson, The new Hollywood sensation that will definitely appear on all fronts in 2024 (we’ll see it in this). Nosferatu significantly).
Discovery of the first images of the film fall boy (2024) Through an explosive trailer, we are largely convinced of the supercharged atmosphere of the feature film. Amidst stunts, chases, humour, romance and mysterious disappearances, the film will release in theaters a few weeks before the much-awaited Mad Max: Furiosa (2024) is already set to be one of the most exciting action films of the year.
The Fall Guy (2024) by David Leitch, starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, in theaters May 1, 2024.