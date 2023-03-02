Filming of drama and romance with Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo is available

The plot follows Gretta (Keira Knightley), a talented songwriter who is dumped by her boyfriend after moving to New York to follow her dream of becoming a singer.

At a night of impromptu bar gigs, she meets Dan (mark ruffalo), a music producer desperate for a chance at redemption in his career. Together, they decide to record a live album in different places around the city, using only the sounds and emotions of the moment to create new songs.

In addition to Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalothe cast also includes the participation of Adam Levine, vocalist of the band Maroon 5, and Hailee Steinfeld.

The soundtrack is one of the highlights of Even If Nothing Workswith original music composed by Gregg Alexander, former leader of the band New Radicals, and performed by Keira Knightley and Adam Levine.

Among the curiosities of the film, the fact that the recording scenes were filmed live, without playback, in public places in New York, such as Central Park and Times Square, stands out.

Furthermore, Keira Knightley learned to play the guitar especially for the role, and all of the film’s songs were originally written for the production.

The critic praised the chemistry between the protagonists and the soundtrack, indicating that the film is a “ode to music and the power of finding inspiration in unexpected places”.

With 83% approval on the site Rotten Tomatoes, the production is considered a success among fans of the musical genre.

In conclusion, Even If Nothing Works is an emotional and inspiring film about new beginnings, music and friendship.

With a talented cast and an engaging soundtrack, the production won over critics and audiences, becoming one of the highlights of independent cinema in 2013.

For music lovers, it’s an experience not to be missed.

Even If Nothing Works is available on Amazon Prime Video.

See the trailer: