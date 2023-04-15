Filming of Hamilton-produced film begins at Silverstone | formula 1

See championship standings

– We’re going to start filming in Silverstone soon, and you’ll see that this will be the first film shot at a real racing event. It will be quite invasive, production-wise; it’s something we’ll have to control, but another way of showing that F1 never stops – detailed Stefano Domenicali, president of F1.

1 of 3 Silverstone Circuit, stage of the F1 British GP in 2022 — Photo: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images Silverstone Circuit, stage of the F1 British GP in 2022 – Photo: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, the creative mind behind the hit “Top Gun: Maverick”. The script will be on account of Ehren Kruger, who also acted in the sequel to the film starring Tom Cruise and released in 2022.

Pitt, who outside the big screen faces accusations of domestic violence on the part of the actress, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, was at the last United States GP in Texas, last October. During the visit, he met with team leaders to present the film project.

2 of 3 Lewis Hamilton on the set of “Zoolander 2” with actor Ben Stiller — Photo: Agostino Fabio/GC Images Lewis Hamilton on the set of “Zoolander 2” with actor Ben Stiller — Photo: Agostino Fabio/GC Images

Strong image in the media

3 of 3 Brad Pitt rides around the Circuit of the Americas during the F1 2022 US GP – Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP Brad Pitt walks around the Circuit of the Americas during the F1 US GP 2022 – Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Liberty Media’s management of F1 has been marked by a strong media presence in the category, including a more active participation in social networks and an annual documentary series. F1 recently signed a contract with a production company, a move that Domenicali defends.

– It’s another way of showing what we want to do: something different. The community asked what was going on, they said this was not our place. Today we understand the power of this. We have included a strong social media presence, ensuring that all our riders and teams actively promote the sport. And the film is another tool – maintained the Italian.