Filming of Hamilton-produced film begins at Silverstone | formula 1

– We’re going to start filming in Silverstone soon, and you’ll see that this will be the first film shot at a real racing event. It will be quite invasive, production-wise; it’s something we’ll have to control, but another way of showing that F1 never stops – detailed Stefano Domenicali, president of F1.
The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, the creative mind behind the hit “Top Gun: Maverick”. The script will be on account of Ehren Kruger, who also acted in the sequel to the film starring Tom Cruise and released in 2022.
Pitt, who outside the big screen faces accusations of domestic violence on the part of the actress, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, was at the last United States GP in Texas, last October. During the visit, he met with team leaders to present the film project.
Strong image in the media
Liberty Media’s management of F1 has been marked by a strong media presence in the category, including a more active participation in social networks and an annual documentary series. F1 recently signed a contract with a production company, a move that Domenicali defends.
– It’s another way of showing what we want to do: something different. The community asked what was going on, they said this was not our place. Today we understand the power of this. We have included a strong social media presence, ensuring that all our riders and teams actively promote the sport. And the film is another tool – maintained the Italian.
F1 returns in two weeks with the Azerbaijan GP on April 30th. On the 29th, the qualifying race for the stage will take place, at 10:30 am (Brasília time). Look complete calendar.