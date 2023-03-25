Films that Globo will show over the weekend (13/01 to 15/01) – Cinema News

The channel’s programming is unmissable, bringing together titles such as The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Deadpool and How to Train Your Dragon 3.

Another weekend has arrived and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be screened by TV Globo. Among the bets on the schedule are The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro, Deadpool and How to Train Your Dragon 3.

As usual, you can check out all the highlights between January 13th and 15th. In the end, you still find the feature films that promise to stir up the station’s early hours.

SATURDAY SESSION – KARATE KID – THE TIME OF TRUTH (01/14 AT 2:10 PM)

Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and his mother (Randee Heller) recently moved from New Jersey to Southern California. At first struggling to adapt, he ends up meeting Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), an attractive girl who likes him. However, Daniel’s situation is complicated when Ali’s ex-boyfriend, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and his gang begin to torment him.

One day, surrounded by Johnny’s gang, he is saved by Miyagi, a Japanese veteran (Pat Morita) who is a master of the art of karate. Willing to help Daniel, Miyagi begins to impart his martial knowledge to him so that he can fend for himself. As he learns to fight, Daniel also learns important life lessons.

SUPERCINE – BAYWATCH: SOS MALIBU (01/14 AT 00:15 AM)

In Baywatch: SOS Malibu, Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) is a devoted lifeguard, proud of his work. While training new and flamboyant recruit Matt Brody (Zac Efron), the two discover a criminal conspiracy on the ground that could threaten the future of the bay.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 3 (01/15 AT 12:45 PM)

Decided to make Berk a true libel to the ideal of peaceful coexistence between men and dragons, Hiccup and his friends go after hunters to not only free their prey, but also prevent the rampant killing of animals. The group’s effort awakens Grimmel’s attention when he discovers that among them is Toothless, a legitimate Night Fury. The villain then develops a plan to capture him at all costs, using a captured female of the same species as a weapon.

TICKET CHAMPIONS – THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN 2: THE THREAT OF ELECTRO (15/01 AT 15:05)

Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) loves being Spider-Man, even though being the arachnid hero puts him in very complicated situations, especially with his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and his aunt May (Sally Field). Despite this, he balances its many facets as best he can.

At the moment, Peter is more concerned with the ghost of the promise he made to Gwen’s father that he would stay away from her to protect her. At the same time, he must deal with the return of an old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), and the emergence of a powerful villain: Electro (Jamie Foxx).

MAJOR SUNDAY – DEADPOOL (01/15 AT 11:25 PM)

Ex-military and mercenary, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is diagnosed with terminal cancer, but finds a possibility of cure in a sinister scientific experiment. Recovered, with powers and an unusual sense of humor, he becomes Deadpool and sets out in search of revenge against the man who destroyed his life.

CINEMAÇO – THE TERMINATOR OF THE FUTURE 3 – THE REBELION OF THE MACHINES (01/15 AT 01:05 AM)

In Terminator 3 – Rise of the Machines, the first battle between humans and the artificial intelligence of the company SkyNet is about to take place. With the intention of eliminating John Connor (Nick Stahl), one of the leaders of the humans, the machines send a new terminator cyborg in pursuit: TX (Kristanna Loken). To protect John, the T-800 cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) returns to the scene.

OWL ON THE GLOBE: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE EARLY DAY?

OWL (01/13)

02h40 – Guns on the Table

04:35 – You only live once

OWL (01/14)

03:00 – The Other Face

04h20 – A Matter of Faith

OWL (01/15)

02:45 – Motorrad