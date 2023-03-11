filtered the first image of the expected skin of Eren Yeager

At this point in life we ​​should no longer be surprised by everything that Epic Games is organizing for Fortnite, his star video game. What started as a survival title gave way to a battle royale that ended up becoming a pop culture icon, and now we could practically refer to it as a platform in itself.

In addition to all the spectacular events that it regularly hosts, the fever for skins and crossovers has reached a point where it no longer seems strange to us to see Goku with an assault rifle shooting Ariana Grande while Wolverine dances background. We are facing an endless madness that is preparing to enter into a completely new season that receives the name of Mega, and its great protagonist will be Attack on Titan.

First look at Eren Yeager’s skin

That’s right, friends and friends, Fortnite’s next big collaboration event will be with Attack on Titanone of the most famous manganimes of all time🔥🔥

We are facing the main course of this “new” Season 2 of Fortnite, which receives the title of Mega and presents a futuristic setting that leans towards cyberpunk🚦🎭

And what kind of Shingeki no Kyojin cosmetics will be included?: Well, in addition to sprites, emotes and weapon aspects, Epic Games will launch a spectacular skin of You Are Yeager, the protagonist of the anime✅

And yes, the insider shiina already took care of filtering the look of this outfit; I leave the image just below: 👇🏻

Three mysterious skins

Beyond Eren’s skin, the new Battle Pass to be included in Fortnite Mega will feature three more Attack on Titan character skins. It is unknown which characters from the anime will be able to appear in the game, but if I had to bet, I would say it will be Mikasa, Levi and Arminsince they are the most popular.

Do you feel like this season?