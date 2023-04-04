‘Final Destination 2’, ‘Freddy vs. Jason’, ‘Panic in the Forest’ and the Horror Films that complete 20 years in 2023!

Do you remember where you were 20 years ago? It really is a long time, a lifetime. Many might not even be alive. Others, being too young to remember. But if you’re a little older and a fan of movies – or even better, horror – you should certainly be inside a movie theater watching one of these feature films that complete 20 years in 2023. It’s unbelievable and it seems like yesterday. However, even at that time we could see the dominance of sequels, remakes and even crossovers when it came to horror films. Audiences always prefer to bet on a well-known brand, even if the sequel never ends up being as good as the original. And here, in this matter, we have some of them.

Looking 20 years into the past, we can see the release of some films that are still very much loved in the genre, which continue to this day. Others have fallen relatively into oblivion. Is that so. But their birthday is a great occasion to be discovered or rewatched. Check below the most famous horror films that turn 20 and tell us if you knew or saw them all.

Who saw this first continuation of the new classic ‘premonition‘ will never forget the scenes of the logs on the road, every time he catches a glimpse of a truck transporting wood that size. In fact, the image became an internet meme – with this being one of the most memorable and unforgettable scenes in the franchise. The bag of Final Destination, released in 2000, was to create a teen slasher movie where the killer was invisible, as it was death itself returning to collect a debt from those who accidentally escaped it. In this second film, which I dare say is as good or even better than the original, the big accident takes place on a highway instead of on a flight. Available on HBO Max.

Here we have a horror movie that those who like it really like it. The feature perhaps has become for the younger generation what ‘Friday 13‘ was for the 80’s generation. The problem here is that only the original film is reasonably good – with a lot of goodwill even. The plot of the original really is nothing more than a mixture of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘ and ‘Friday the 13th’, with a group of young people stranded in a driveway after a car accident, needing to get help and becoming stranded in the woods with a family of deformed cannibals hot on their trail. The attraction is the cast that the production managed to attract, of young hot names of the time, see Eliza Dushku, Jeremy Sisto It is Emmanuelle Chriqui. Available on Telecine Play.

Another horror franchise that youngsters simply adore and older ones never really cared about. The younger generations of fans even refuse to accept that only the first film and who knows this second (with a lot of good will) are minimally acceptable. It is precisely the first two that rely on the production of Francis Ford Coppola. Yes, that’s right, the creator of ‘The Godfather‘. The Creeper, the villain of the franchise, is a kind of mythological creature that even has wings and is able to fly, disguises itself as a scarecrow and has a humanoid shape. In this second film, his target is a school bus that breaks down in the middle of the road. Unlike the first, the focus of the second is gore and action.

Recently, I talked about the 3D film (the only one in the franchise), released 10 years ago in cinemas and starring Alexandra Daddarioin the matter of horror films that complete 10 years in 2023. Going back 20 years in the past, we are faced with yet another version of the classic ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘, created in 1974. This film is a remake of the original, which had a great visual style and was not ugly, pleasing the fans a lot – who still consider the remake to be one of the best examples of the franchise (perhaps the second, second only to original). Who stars in this version? Jessica Biel – and the film also features the scene-stealer R. Lee Ermeyin a role so macabre that he even manages to overshadow the psychopath Leatherface.

Speaking of slasher cinema icons, 20 years ago we won the much-dreamed meeting of the two greatest titans of the genre: Freddy Krueger, from ‘The nightmare time‘, and Jason Voorhees, from ‘Friday 13‘. Fans had been waiting for this meeting since the 80s, the height of these two great horror franchises – which, thanks to a sticker album uniting the two monsters, generated the expectation of a film that would bring the two together. Unfortunately, the wait was long and the embargo lasted through the 80s and 90s, finally arriving in the early 2000s – when times for the slasher had already changed a lot. Either way, nostalgic fans as well as new generation aficionados were treated to the long-awaited “fight” between the two – too bad it was never continued. Available on HBO Max.

Now we’ve gone from some iconic slasher figures and franchises that became very famous, to more prestigious horror films, in a way, that were not intended to become franchises aimed at young people. We started with this supernatural thriller that featured one of the hottest names in Hollywood at the time. Halle Berry had just won the Oscar and chose this project about a renowned psychiatrist who wakes up after a blackout, as the main suspect in a terrible murder – and finds herself admitted to the same hospital where she worked as a doctor. However, spirits from the other world, tormented, may be involved in the case. Penelope Cruz it is a Robert Downey Jr. before ‘Iron Man’ complete the cast.

No year is complete without an author adaptation. Stephen King. The celebrity writer when it comes to terror has more literary works than we can read, or even count, and 20 years ago one of the most controversial hit the big screen, produced by Warner. ‘The Dream Catcher‘ It is a species of ‘it‘ with aliens. As in the tale of the killer clown, we have a narrative that takes place both through flashback, with the group of protagonists still in their childhood, and in the present, with the group already in its adult version. As stated, this time the threat comes in the form of space worms, which dominate their host’s mind. Heading the cast as a hard-line military man, the holy monster morgan freeman. Available on HBO Max.

For better or for worse, 20 years ago’The House of 1,000 Corpses‘ marked the director’s debut rob zombie at the movies. Zombie came from a career as a musician in a rock band called White Zombie – which made his passion for horror movies clear. 20 years ago he changed areas, deciding to make films – and his debut was with this grotesque feature that pays homage to ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘ (as we can see, influence for many filmmakers), telling the story of a couple traveling through Texas and coming across a family of murderers. The feature would be the first of a trilogy, continued with ‘Rejected by the Devil‘ (2005) and ended by ‘The Infernal 3‘ (2019). For their fans, this is where it all started.

Little-known horror film, which was not as successful as it was due to be released, but which has a renowned cast and a great studio behind it. Produced by Disney (yes, that’s right!), through its subsidiary Touchstone Pictures, the film is directed by Mike Figgisthe same responsible for ‘Farewell in Las Vegas‘ (1995), the Oscar-winning film for Nicolas Cage. Other than that, in the cast we have big names starring, like Dennis QuaidOscar nominees Sharon Stone It is Juliette Lewisand Oscar winner Christopher Plummer. The film also features a young Kristen Stewart in his next work after the revelation in ‘Panic Room’ (2002). The plot shows a family moving into a large house in the countryside, and discovering the terrible secrets of the place and its former owners. Available on Star+.

This film was a buzzword upon its release, becoming an instant cult hit. Following closely the primer of the first ‘The Blair Witch‘ (1999), of an “amateur” and very realistic terror, here we have a simple story, but that would be anyone’s nightmare. A couple goes on a boat trip along with staff and other tourists. As they dive to the bottom of the sea, the boat they came in simply leaves, forgetting them. When they return to the surface, they realize that they are alone, left to their own devices, with no way to communicate to ask for help. To make matters worse, sharks start to surround. Can you imagine a worse scenario than this? Available on HBO Max.

