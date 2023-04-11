Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Colab with Addison Rae ⋆ Us Nerds

Players can also expect WOTV FFBE x Addison Rae Collaboration themed goodies at the Honey & Butter Macarons event on November 19

Square Enix today launched its War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius collaboration with actress and entrepreneur Addison Rae, which has amassed over 88 million followers and 5 billion views on TikTok. To celebrate, today players can get a free limited-time Addison Rae Vision Card from their gift box simply by logging in.

For more details on the Addison Rae collaboration and watch the WOTV FFBE takeover, visit the official War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius website here: https://wotvffbe.com/AddisonRae/

The fun continues for players, with War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius heading to Honey & Butter Macarons in Irvine, California for an exciting pop-up event on Saturday, November 19th! At the event, players can receive exclusive Addison Rae Vision Card themed postcards and stickers as freebies with all purchases of WOTV FFBE* collaboration macarons.

In addition, players can meet voice actors for fan-favorite WOTV FFBE characters, including Skyler Davenport (voice of Machérie Hourne) and Erica Mendez (voice of Glaciela Wezette), as well as community manager Justin for appointments scheduled from 10:00 am PST.

There will also be additional WOTV FFBE themed goodie bags for the first 100 guests to arrive. For more information and the Meet & Greet schedule, see the Square Enix website post here: https://sqex.link/5r0w.

War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is now available for free download with in-app purchases via the App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store. Text is supported in English, French, German, Spanish, Korean and Traditional Chinese, while voiceovers are supported in English and Japanese. For more information, visit: https://wotvffbe.com/.

