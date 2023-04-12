Final of the Latin American League League of Legends: date and where to see it

The regional tournament will meet its first champion on April 14. (Riot Games)

The opening edition of the Latin American League of Legends (LLA) comes its end. Six Karma and Movistar R7 They are the teams that will face each other in the decisive match, which will be played in Chile with the presence of the public.

The semifinal series was loaded with a lot of emotion. On the one hand, Movistar R7 clearly surpassed Estral by 3 games to 0, which meant his return to a regional tournament final after two and a half years.

Six Karma they had previously obtained a pass to the final, after having defeated R7 with some complications, so the final duel already has a close precedent that puts a lot of tension on what will be seen at the Movistar Arena in Santiago.

The winner of the final, which will be played as the best of five games, will obtain a place at the Mid-Season Invitational in London, where mid-season champions from around the world gather. In addition, a place in the regional final to look for a place in the World Cup 2023which will be held in South Korea at the end of the year.

The match that will define the champion of the first edition of the tournament in 2023 will be played next Friday, April 14 at Santiago de Chile at Gamers City, based at the Movistar Arena.

The event will have the participation of the public live and can also be seen live through the official channels of the LLA, which are the following:

– lolesports.com or directly on Twitch, YouTube and Trovo channel.

– TV Azteca digital networks: Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, App or website.

The final will begin at 6:00 PM (from Mexico), 7:00 PM (from Colombia and Peru), 8:00 PM (from Chile) and 9:00 PM (from Argentina). Although those who attend the stage will be able to enjoy special activities from 3:00 PM, local time, where they will find the following:

– Wall

– Exhibition of the LLA Trophy.

– Meet & Greet with influencers and content creators.

– Poro Ball: a game of skill.

– Temporary tattoo stations.

– Swag: gifts and accessories for those who participate in the activities

– Photo Opportunity: Various champions’ weapons will be available for photos.

– Cosplay Catwalk.

– Food Zone.

In Colombia, the final of the 1 vs 1 tournament will be held on April 28, which gives place to the world mid-season event.

League of Legends It is much more than team matches and it has a 1 vs. 1. The tournament will be held in Colombia Red Bull Solo Qin which only amateur players participate, which will give a place to MSI London, which is the mid-season world championship to which the LLA Apertura champion also qualifies.

The event will have three qualifying rounds and will leave four players in the grand final, which will be held on April 28 at the Teleperformance Game Arena, in Bogotá, and will be broadcast live on the channel twitch of Red Bull in Spanish.

This game mode is a drastic change to the usual format of League of Legends, which is traditionally a game of five players and a lot of team strategy, but in this case it is one against one in a duel that requires a lot of skill, high level technique, correct decisions and knowledge of the champions.