Final phase and last days of the series (dates)

Minecraft Extreme It has become the series with the most tension on Twitch and all its followers are looking forward to knowing how this set of emotions will end. Despite the large number of deaths that we have throughout these days, there are still many players who continue their increasingly dangerous adventures on the Minecraft server.

Apart from all the stress that fans experience every time the death sound or PVP activation sounds, content creators also experience every time they connect to the server. So much so that the same Polispol has abandoned Minecraft Extreme under its own power. Rubius and Arigameplays They’re also bringing a lot of life to the series with their personal battles, and most of the remaining content creators have only one heart left.

Initially, the Auronplay team had in mind to reach the end when they died 45 of the participants and only 20 survivors remained, closing Minecraft Extreme with an epic ending. But finally it will all end on january 28. With a break because of the ESLAND.

FINAL PHASE CALENDAR 🗓Semifinal: February 4

🗓Final: February 6

🗓 Server closed: January 29, February 1, 2, 3 and 5. That is, there are 6 normal days of Minecraft Extreme left 🥶 — Extreme Minecraft (@Tortilla_Land) January 25, 2023

After this rest, all those who survive will go to the semifinal on February 4 and later to the grand final on February 6. During these events, players will face very different tests yet to be known but with a nod to the mythical saga The Hunger Games.

Apart from noting those two days, we also have to know that from January 29 to February 3, the server will remain closed, as well as on February 5. These rest days are designed to coincide with the aforementioned ESLAND Awards gala, thus allowing its participants to travel, return and rest without problems.