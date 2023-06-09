Finally: You’ll Soon Be Able To Send Better Quality Photos Via WhatsApp

Super Top: You have an iPhone with 138 cameras and take photos in HD++++++++ extra sharp quality, but if you send your snapshot via WhatsApp, it looks like you did it with a potato have taken





really annoying if you just stood in front of harry styles or saw some scottish highlander somewhere on the heath





But the latest beta version of WhatsApp includes the ability to send pictures in HD quality and if you ask us it’s about time





The update will be available soon for both iOS and Android users





According to WABetaInfo, this option will be available to many users in the “coming weeks” and will be rolled out further later.





Small side note: the function doesn’t (yet) work for videos, but you can send them as documents to maintain high quality

As of now, WhatsApp compresses each image by default while sending it, which doesn’t improve the quality at all. With the HD button added in the new update, you get the option to send photos in high quality. They look better, but use more data when sending and receiving. Incidentally, according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp still applies ‘some mild compression’. The app also adds a small HD icon to the photo’s thumbnail in your WhatsApp conversation, so that the recipient also knows it’s a high-quality photo.