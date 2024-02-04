Finance employee paid US$25 million after fake call with CFO

(CNN) — A finance employee of a multinational company was duped into paying US$25 million to fraudsters who used deepfake technology to impersonate the company’s chief financial officer in a video conference, according to Hong Kong police Was. In the elaborate scam, employees were tricked into participating in video calls with other staff members, but they were all actually deepfake reassignments, Hong Kong police said at a briefing on Friday. “In (several people’s) video conference, it turned out that what they saw was fake,” senior superintendent Baron Chan Shun-ching told the city’s public broadcaster RTHK. Chan said the employee became suspicious after receiving a message purportedly from the UK-based company’s chief financial officer. Initially, the employee suspected that it was a phishing email, as it talked about the need to make a secret transaction. However, the worker overcame his initial skepticism after the video call because the other people there looked and sounded exactly like his coworkers, Chan said. Assuming everyone else on the call was truthful, the worker agreed to send a total of 200 million Hong Kong dollars, about $25.6 million, the police official said.

The case is one of several recent episodes in which scammers are believed to have used deepfake technology to alter publicly available videos and other images to defraud people of money.

At Friday’s press conference, Hong Kong police said they had made six arrests in connection with such scams.

Chan said the eight stolen Hong Kong identity cards, all of which were reported lost by their owners, were used to make 90 loan applications and 54 bank account registrations between July and September last year.

According to police, AI deepfakes were used on at least 20 occasions to trick facial recognition programs by imitating people who appeared on identity cards.

The scam involving the fake CFO was not discovered until the employee later consulted the corporation’s headquarters.

Hong Kong police did not reveal the name or details of the company or employee.