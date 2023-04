If the premiere sing with me 5 already surprised, the public does not miss out on waiting for the second episode of the reality show, which will air this Sunday (16), at 6 pm, on the TV screen. Record TV. New competitors promise to leave the judges and Internet users divided, with good music and fun to end the weekend. See everything that will happen!



Tuned, the competitors bet on great hits by Clara Nunes, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and many other national and international artists to impress the 100 judges and get closer to the R$ 300,000 prize. How will this dispute go? Will anyone win over all the judges?



For national music lovers, the hits: Your Love Is Still Everythingby the duo João Mineiro and Marciano; Vices and virtuesby Charlie Brown Jr; Lucky that you kiss wellfrom the sisters Maiara and Maraisa; Sadness Feet On The Ground, by singer Clara Nunes and taken crazy, from Banda Eva, will take over the stage



But if you’re from the team that prefers international ones, you can be sure you’ll love the episode too! sounds likeI Heard It Through the Grapevineby Marvin Gaye; You Are Not Alone, the King of Pop Michael Jackson; We Will Rock Youfrom the band Queen; Basket Caseby Green Day, and Greatest Love Of All, of the eternal Whitney Houston, will have a guaranteed presence



It doesn’t stop there! In addition to the right choice in the repertoire, the new talents aim to thrill all the judges, who are positioned on a large illuminated panel evaluating and commenting on the presentations. If either of them likes the performance, they can stand up and sing along with the contestant.



The greater the number of judges standing, the more points are accumulated — each person standing equals one point earned. The rhythms presented can be quite varied and the apex of the attraction happens when all of the jury stand up and form a single voice. Who will be the lucky one who will guarantee the passport to the grand finale?



Want to know more details of everything that will happen in the next episode? Stay tuned, because sing with me 5 airs this Sunday (16), at 6 pm, on the Record TV. You can also follow all the news on the official website of the musical reality!