Find out how to download Minecraft Legends for Xbox PC Game PassHalftime

Microsoft has done it again and Minecraft Legends has been released for Xbox PC Game Pass. The great open world game that has brought the world to a standstill and redefined the way video games are played is now available.

And it is that, with the arrival of the PC GamePassnow players will be able to get hold of this game easily.

What is Minecraft Legends?

In Minecraft Legends it covers a wide range of possibilitiessince it offers players the opportunity to become heroes of their own stories, in a world where they must unite all its inhabitants in the fight off an invasion of piglins.

The video game changes the paradigm of the originals, turning mobs into recurring allieswhom you must lead in the fight.

The bases of the game, however, are very similar, since its essence is the exploration and development of resources important part of the realization and execution of the game.

How to download Minecraft Legends for Xbox PC Game Pass?

Here are the steps you’ll need to follow to get Minecraft Legends for Xbox PC Game Pass:

You must access the official Xbox PC Game Pass page You will have to select the option “Join now” Sign in with your Microsoft account You must access the preferred subscription option: monthly or annual Fill in the payment information and confirm your subscription You must click on this link to enter the official Minecraft Legends website on the Xbox website As soon as you have subscribed, you will be able to download and play Minecraft Legends

