Find out if there are tickets available to attend

Last Wednesday, April 5, the pre-sale began to attend the FestiGame 2023. Below we will tell you the value of the tickets.

The eleventh edition of FestiGame Chile 2023 It already has a date and gamers are looking forward to the start of the great event full of video games, technology, cosplayers and multiple entertainments for the family.

Are there tickets left for FestiGame Chile 2023?

Yes, at the moment the tickets that are still available to attend the Festival Game 2023 in Chile are the following:

Fertilizers: Presale Pass 2 ( $33,400 ). Gamer Pack: Presale 3 ( $71,300 ). Saturday August 12: Presale 2 ( $13,800 ). Sunday August 13: Presale 2 ( $13:800 ). Monday August 14: Presale 2 ( $11,500 ).

Where can I buy the tickets?

Tickets can be purchased through TicketPlus in ticketplus.cl and before choosing your ticket you must enter your RUT and indicate if you are a foreigner.

Where and when is the FestiGame 2023?

The video game event will be held in Espacio Riesco, located at Avenida el Salto 5000, Huechuraba, Santiago.

It should be clarified that the Festival Game 2023 will have the following hours:

Saturday August 12: from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ( the first 2 hours, just enter the Gamer Pack ). Sunday 13th of August: from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday August 14: from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

What will I see at FestiGame 2023?

Fans will be able to enjoy various zones who will be part of the event as shooters, racing, vintage and Game Show (e-sports), on the other hand, they will add international and national guestspowers of the main video game of the moment and a presentation of cosplayers first level.

A draw to the VALORANT World Finals

One of the novelties of this edition is the possibility of attending the VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR 2023 World Finals with only buy your tickets online .

The winner will participate in a special prize that includes a trip for 2 people with everything paid to attend the final of the competitive video game.