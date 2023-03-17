Find out more about celebrity star sign ascendants

Ascendant in the astrological chart is the sign which is in your first house, it has that name because it is the sign that was rising on the horizon at the exact moment you were born. It can say a lot about your personality and what you project to the world. Discover more below:

Ascendant in Aries

If your Ascendant is in Aries, your posture inspires leadership and courage. Initiatives, even if your personality is shy, as it is ruled by Mars, the tendency of this placement is always to seek authenticity in everything you do. Celebrities with Aries Ascendant: Rihanna, Shakira It is John Lennon.

Ascendant in Taurus

Taurus ascendants like comfort and, being ruled by Venus, they have excellent good taste. They project to the world the feeling of being calm and in control, practical and safe. Famous people with Taurus rising are: Mariah Carey, Kate Blanchett It is Serena Williams.

Ascendant in Gemini

This placement can be known as a “social butterfly”. Curious, creative and with great communicative capacity due to their regency in Mercury, the Ascendant in Gemini projects youth and learning. Celebrities with Gemini Ascendant: will Smith, drew Barrymore It is Sandra Bullock.

Ascendant in Cancer

Welcoming, the natives of the ascendant in cancer appear to be delicate, affectionate and emotional. Ruled by the moon, their mood can change every hour of the day and they also have the most powerful intuition. Celebrities with Cancer Ascendant: angelina jolie, Julia roberts It is The weeknd.

Ascendant in Leo

Known for their great generosity and loyalty, the Enlightened and gracious natives of Leo rising have no choice but to attract attention because their ruling planet is the Sun. They can project an expansive personality even if they want to go unnoticed. Celebrities with Leo Ascendant: Eddie Murphy, Selena gomez It is Marilyn Monroe.

Ascendant in Virgo

Virgo ascendants appear to be very wise and contemplative. Organized and selective, this other sign ruled by Mercury tends to learn in a more observant way. Your appearance can make you feel unapproachable even if you are very outgoing and welcoming. Celebrities with Virgo Rising: Nicole Scherzinger, Emma Watson It is paul McCartney.

Ascendant in Libra

In search of balance and diplomacy, it is difficult to see a Libra rising with a confrontational posture. Also ruled by Venus, natives of this ascendant value aesthetics in their lives and like to be fair. They are sociable and charismatic even when they are more introverted. Celebrities with Libra Ascendant: Beyonce, harry styles It is jennifer aniston.

Ascendant in Scorpio

Fascinating and seductive, scorpion is a sign also ruled by mars which when it is on the ascendant has a lot of magnetic power. They take time to open up even if they have that will, they have a very great self-protection, and despite the native of this ascendant being intimidating with just the look, they are very loyal and empathetic. Celebrities with Scorpio Ascendant: Katy Perry, Lana Del Rey It is Taylor Swift.

Ascendant in Sagittarius

This ascendant is the joy of the party. They are full of optimism and perseverance, which could not be different since Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck. Motivated to always be on the move, big projects and countless trips, the natives of this position hardly give up their freedom. Celebrities with Sagittarius Ascendant: Kim Kardashian, Messi It is Princess Diana.

Ascendant in Capricorn

“There is no shortcut without work”, this saying perfectly defines the sign of Capricorn. Ruled by Saturn when this sign is on the Ascendant, your determination and ambition are stamped on your face. Exuding self-confidence and a bit of seriousness, he can appear to have an eternal charge with his posture, even if deep down he is the class clown. Celebrities with Capricorn Ascendant: Megan Fox, Ariana Grande It is Gisele Bundchen.

Ascendant in Aquarius

Aquarius is the humanitarian sign, which consists of the will to change the world, they appear to be an extraordinary personality, from another planet. Speaking of planets, this ascendant is plural even in its ruling planets, Uranus and Saturn. They are very open-minded and always very much in favor of revolutions. Celebrities with Aquarius Ascendant: zendaya, Barack Obama It is Audrey hepburn.

Ascendant in Pisces

Dreamers and with a remarkable depth in their eyes, natives of this ascendant usually convey a feeling of tenderness and understanding. They are empathetic, listeners and very idealistic due to the influence of Neptune, their ruling planet. In addition, they are intuitive and charming and are famous for touching lives. Celebrities with Pisces rising: Adriana lime, Billie Eilish It is Michael jackson.

