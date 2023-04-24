Find out what the last scene of Henry Cavill’s Superman will look like in DC

Henry Cavill’s Superman will be seen in The Flash movie, but not in the way fans wanted.

According to insider information KC WalshSuperCavill will now only appear in the scene where The Flash (Ezra Miller) uses the Speed ​​Force and passes through the Multiverse.

However, Cavill’s presence will not be unprecedented, as his scene is repurposed footage from the film. Justice League.

Henry Cavill even recorded a scene last year with Wonder Woman from Gal Gadot for The Flashbut unfortunately the material was cut by the newly created dc studios.

Cavill was released from his role as Superman late last year by studio dcnauta, run by James Gunn It is Peter Safran. Gunn justified the actor’s departure due to the new plans for Superman in theaters, which will gain a new version along with a new interpreter in the DCU.

The film The Flash will be released in Brazilian theaters on June 15.

The Flash is the first solo film of the superhero Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCU will see the Fastest Man in the World traveling through the DC Multiverse.

The plot of the film will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of him, another Batman and a Supergirl in Superman’s place.

Check out the official synopsis of The Flash:

“Worlds collide on The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time and change the events of the past. But when he tries to save his family and ends up inadvertently altering the future, Barry is trapped in a reality where General Zod is back, threatening to put the world at risk, and there are no superheroes to turn to. Unless Barry manages to persuade a very different Batman to come out of retirement and rescue a trapped Kryptonian… even if that’s not exactly who Batman is looking for. To save the world he’s in and return to the future he knows, Barry’s only hope is to use his superpowers to save his life. But if he ultimately has to give her up, will his sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, ben affleck (argo) like Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Power Hunger) like Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) like Supergirl, Ron Livingston (conjuring) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) such as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) It is Jason Momoa (aquaman), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 16, 2023. The feature debuts in Brazil a day earlier.

