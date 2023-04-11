Find out what’s coming to streams in February

February has begun and, with it, Carnival and some of the most anticipated premieres of the year on streamings! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) will finally enter the Disney + catalog, while Netflix brings back two beloved series of the public: You and Outer Banks.

On Prime Video, the long-awaited second (and final) season of Carnival Row will be available, as well as the new Harlem episodes. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ reinforces its catalog with films starring Julianne Moore and Billy Crudup and series with Eva Green and Connie Britton.

Check out the main streaming premieres:

Apple TV+

dear edward

Watch the trailer for Dear Edward Series will be available on Apple TV+

Premiere date: February 3rd

Drama series based on the bestselling novel of the same name, written and produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims and starring Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton and SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling. The story follows Edward (Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survived but lost his family in a devastating commercial airliner crash, as he tries to make sense of life along with a group of other affected people, and new friendships. , romances and communities are formed.

hello tomorrow

hello tomorrow Billy Crudup stars in new Apple TV+ series

Premiere date: February 17th

Dramatic comedy that portrays a retro-looking future. Emmy and Critics Choice winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) stars as Jack, a moon house salesman. Also in the cast are: Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams and Hank Azaria.

Sharper – A Life of Deceit

Watch the Sharper trailer Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan are con artists in Apple TV+ exclusive film

Premiere date: February 17th

Thriller set in New York, the film accompanies a con artist (Julianne Moore) inserted in high society and Max (Sebastian Stan), another scammer who needs to disappear with a vast amount of money until he is dragged into a new criminal scheme.

Prime Video

Carnival Row – Season 2

Watch the Carnival Row trailer Season two marks the end of the series

Premiere date: February 17th

Starring Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom, the plot follows a human detective and a fairy who rekindle a dangerous passion in a Victorian fantasy world. The city’s uneasy peace crumbles when a series of murders reveals an unimaginable monster.

Somebody I Used To Know

Somebody I Used To Know Dave Franco-directed film hits Prime Video this month

Premiere date: February, 24

Directed by Dave Franco, this romantic comedy features Ally (Alison Brie), a workaholic who reminisces about her youth as she passes through her hometown, questions her life choices, and sees herself in Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), a young woman who reminds her of your teenage times.

Loose in Salvador – Season 3

Trailer of Loose in Salvador Reality that was in Florianópolis migrates to the capital of Bahia

Premiere date: February, 24

Soltos em Floripa is in a new city! Now living in Salvador, capital of Bahia, eight young people embark on a journey full of parties, fights, drama, fun, kisses on the lips and sex.

The Consultant

The Consultant Trailer Thriller series premieres at the end of the month

Premiere date: February, 24

Thriller series based on the book of the same name by Bentley Little, the story features a consultant hired to improve the business performance of a gaming company. The plot involves unconventional methods and explores the relationship between leaders and collaborators in a dark, but at the same time comical, way.

Netflix

You – Season 4

Watch the trailer for You Joe Goldberg has new obsessions in season four

Premiere date: February 9th

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back for another season of psychopaths. This time, he starts his life in London again, wanting to erase the past and become a better person. Soon, however, a new obsession appears and, consequently, a new victim in his way.

At Your House or Mine?

Watch the trailer for At Your House or At Mine? Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon switch lives in new romantic comedy

Premiere date: February, 10th

Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the film sees two confused best friends swap lives to rediscover themselves as people. Debbie goes to New York to live adventures that are not part of the routine of a single mother, while Peter calms down his busy life to take care of his friend’s son. The two, however, discover hidden secrets and begin to review concepts that they had never touched until then.

No filter

No filter Brazilian comedy series premieres on Netflix

Premiere date: February 15th

Brazilian series, Sem Filter tells the story of the Menezes family, who see their life turned upside down after Marcely (Ademara), the eldest daughter, decides to drop out of college and venture into an influencer career. She is, however, too outspoken and her totally unfiltered ways will earn her followers and problems.

red rose

New Netflix horror series debuts this month Disclosure/Netflix

Premiere date: February 15th

A group of teenagers must survive a terrifying summer after downloading an app that issues dangerous orders with deadly consequences.

Whindersson Nunes – This Is Not a Cult

This Is Not a Cult New stand-up by Whindersson Nunes arrives exclusively on Netflix

Premiere date: February 19th

In a new stand-up show, Whindersson Nunes reflects on current events, social media, religion, and other topics, while attesting that the end is really getting closer.

Three Lives

Three Lives Maite Perroni returns to Netflix in new film

Premiere date: February 22nd

With Maite Perroni in the cast, a detective starts a dangerous journey to know the truth about her past, after discovering that she has two identical twin sisters.

Outer Banks – Season 3

Outer Banks season 3 trailer Teen favorite series has new dramas and thrillers

Premiere date: February 23

In the new season of the teen drama series, the Pogues head to the Caribbean and new territories in search of adventure, but become involved in the perilous pursuit of the legend of a lost city.

disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After Marvel movie premieres today on Disney+

Premiere date: February 1st

After the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Wakanda finds itself under constant threat from other world powers as well as a new enemy, Namor (Tenoch Huerta). So Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the rest of the people of Wakanda join forces to embark on a new path and defend the kingdom.

The Radical Family: Bigger and Better

Radical Family: Bigger and Better Disney classic returns to Disney+ in a new season

Premiere date: February 1st

A belated continuation of the animation aired by Disney Channel between 2001 and 2005, all new chapters of the second season will be available at once, with fun and funny stories, highlighting cultural experiences of the black community, in addition to discussing universal themes such as self-esteem and relationships – including LGBTQIA+.

J-Hope In The Box

J-Hope In The Box BTS member wins solo career documentary

Premiere date: February 17th

Special documentary about J-Hope, a member of the band BTS, who details the creation of his first solo album. The film shows behind-the-scenes details, the creative process, in addition to the singer’s performance at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2022.