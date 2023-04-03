Find out what’s true in the affair rumor between the recently divorced Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon

In the last week, in the midst of a court victory for Gwyneth Paltrow, a video of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing and other hot Hollywood news, the internet saw the emergence of a timid rumor (but with explosive potential): that Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon would be living a secret romance.

The rumor, which was spread by sites such as Sportskeeda, Essentially Sports, Pop Dust, She Finds, Marca and Distractify, comes after the ‘Legally Blonde’ actress and the football star’s respective break-ups. Witherspoon announced her divorce from Jim Toth, who she has been married to since 2011 and shares 10-year-old Tennessee James with, on March 24.

“We’ve enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we’ve created together,” the former couple said in a joint statement. “Our highest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We really appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Brady, meanwhile, ended his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen in October last year. He and the Brazilian top model are parents to Vivian Lake, 10, and Benjamin Rein, 13.

But, after all… what is the truth in this rumor of the athlete’s romance with Witherspoon? Below, see everything that has been confirmed (or not) so far:

The source that has been cited for the affair story is DeuxMoi, an Instagram account known for spreading celebrity rumors. The profile – which has more than 1.8 million followers, including celebrities such as Tess Holliday, Kim Petras, Rosario Dawson and Lena Headey – receives and reposts gossip sent by its followers, who often try to support the rumors with screenshots of screen for private messages or emails.

The page has already released information that was later confirmed, such as a report on Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles and the end of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

DeuxMoi posted the Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady affair rumor on March 28. The account received the report via a form that protects the identity of the whistleblowers. The informant in question wrote the following message:

“Subject: Epic and Unexpected Celebrity Couple

Message: An “A-list” (Hollywood) actress who JUST announced her divorce is now dating an “A-list” NFL athlete who also just got divorced”

Although he did not mention names, the person made it clear who he was talking about by the fictitious email he registered on the Deux Moi form: legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com. In this case, ‘Legally Blonde’ is the English title of ‘Legally Blonde’ and New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teams Brady has played for in the NFL.

The rumor soon spread on social media, with netizens incredulous.

“I’m chocked. Reese and Tom? I’m obsessed.”

“Nobody talk to me – I’m doing a deep dive to find out everything I can about Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady’s alleged relationship.”

“Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon!? Wow”.

1) Is there evidence of the affair?

No. So far, there are no photos, videos, public message exchanges or other indications that Witherspoon and Brady are together. In addition, famous magazines in the entertainment world, such as People and Us Weekly, did not publish articles with their own sources commenting on the rumor.

It is also worth noting that the administrator of Deux Moi – who prefers to keep her identity a secret – warns in her Instagram bio: “Some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed. This account does not claim that the published information is based on fact.”

2) Do Reese and Brady know each other?

Although it is very possible that the American personalities have already met at some event, no photos were found with the actress and the athlete posing together, nor interviews in which one mentions the other.

3) Have Reese and Brady commented on the rumour?

No. Both celebrities seem to be ignoring the online buzz.

4) Verdict:

At the moment, Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon’s affair story is just a low-level rumor. But who knows what evidence, indirect or photos the future may bring us?