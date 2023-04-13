Find out WHEN the new trailer for ‘The Flash’ should be released – CinePOP Cinema

According to The Flash Film News, DC intends to release the new trailer for ‘The Flash‘ in day April 25during his panel at the CinemaCon in Vegas. CinePOP will be at the event exclusively covering the news that comes out there.

In addition to the trailer, the film will be shown in its entirety there, months before its debut in theaters.

DC Studios prepares a DC reboot and will use ‘Flash‘ as the point of ignition. The Flash will bring it back ben affleck It is Michael Keaton as Batman, and would have a cameo by Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), but it was revealed that her scene was cut after James Gunn It is Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs.

In an interview with Smartless Podcast, affleck revealed that his cameo will be his finest moment as Batman and revealed some new details about the cut cameo from Gadot.

“It’s my best performance as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I gave up, but I got it now! Like you took the test and you were on your way home. I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I was saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like ‘Wait a minute; now I understand!” he stated.

The scene won’t be in the movie, but the star will appear on screen… for a little while.

“I finally figured out how to play this character and I nailed it on ‘The Flash.’ In the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great.”says the actor.

He further adds:

“A lot of it is just tone. You have to find out: what is your version of the character? Who’s the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit into the Batman that I was shown. By the way, I really like what we did, especially the first time (on ‘Batman v. Superman’).”

‘The Flash’ there will also be another version of Batman: that of the actor Michael Keatonwhich will have a greater prominence in the plot.

Remembering that the film opens on the day 15th of June in national cinemas.

Remembering that the film opens on the day 15th of June in national cinemas.

“The worlds collide in’The Flash‘ when Barry uses his superpowers to travel through time to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family ends up altering the future, Barry is trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned, threatening to annihilate him, and there are no superheroes to help him. That is, unless Barry can persuade a very different Batman to come out of retirement and rescue a trapped Kryptonian… Although it’s not the one he’s looking for. To save the world he’s in and return to the future he knows, Barry’s only hope is to run for his life. Will his sacrifice be enough to restart the universe?”

