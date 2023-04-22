Find out which were the premieres of the week in UCI Network cinemas in Manaus

This week there will be no shortage of terror and action at the premieres of the UCI Network, with tickets starting at R$10 in Belém (UCI Bosque Grão-Pará) and Manaus (UCI Manauara Shopping and UCI Sumaúma Park Shopping). The French super-production “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan”, directed by Martin Bourboulon and starring Vincent Cassel, Eva Green, Vicky Krieps and Louis Garrel, hit theaters; Lee Cronin’s horror, “Death of the Devil: The Ascension”, sequel to the original trilogy; and the Spiritist film “Nobody belongs to Nobody”, directed by Wagner de Assis, a feature film that discusses social issues and stars Carol Castro and Danton Mello. “Beau Tem Medo”, directed by Ari Aster (“Heredititário”, “Midsommar”) and starring Joaquin Phoenix, also debuts in Manaus. The hits “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels”, which surpassed the US$150 million mark at the worldwide box office; and “Super Mario Bros. – The Film”, the year’s highest grossing film, will continue to be shown in special theaters.

PROMOTIONS – In both cities, it is possible to check out the premiere and the movies showing with half-price tickets for R$10 for the 2D theaters and R$11.50 for 3D projections in the common rooms on Mondays. In the special XPLUS rooms at UCI Sumaúma ParkShopping and UCI Manauara, in Manaus, half-price tickets cost R$11.50 for 2D exhibitions and R$13 for 3D. At UCI Sumaúma ParkShopping, the discount is valid from Monday to Friday, including in the XPLUS rooms, which have the Dolby Atmos system, which creates the illusion of an infinite 360-degree sound field, with 54 speakers spread throughout the room, including on the ceiling.

SPECIAL CONTENT – For those who enjoy music on the big screen, on the 23rd, the UCI Network will show, at 3 pm, the musical “Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate”, a film from one of the group’s concerts in Argentina. And singer Machine Gun Kelly hits theaters soon. On May 13th, the film of his presentation will be shown at the EFirstEnergy stadium in Cleveland, which also includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from their successful world tour, which passed through Brazil at Lollapalooza 2022. Tickets for music content are on sale.

UNIQUE – The carSo Unique is one more advantage for UCI customers. Those registered in the network’s relationship program pay half price on any day and session. To take part, simply purchase the card at the box office of any UCI cinema and register on the website. New members get a complimentary ticket valid Monday through Thursday, including holidays.

