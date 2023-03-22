find out who are the headliners of the São Paulo festival

O The Towna mega festival that will take place in São Paulo in September, has already announced all the headliners from the Skyline Stage.

The event held by the same creators of Rock in Rio included in the stage program, which promises to be the São Paulo version of the World Stage, some names that were already main attractions of the festival that takes place in Rio de Janeiro. Among them are post malone, foo fighters It is Maroon 5.

What’s new for music lovers who are going to attend the event is the incredible bruno Marswho will perform on two nights at The Town and will be responsible for closing the premiere edition of the festival.

The Town

The Town takes place on the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th of September at the Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo. After having sold out The Town Card, the festival will open general sales on April 18th at 7pm.

In addition to the artists mentioned above, the festival has also announced concerts by kim petras, Racionais MC’s & Orchestra Symphonic Heliopolis, Wet Leg, Maria Rita, Ne-Yo, Jão, Angélique Kidjo, Alok, Garbage, Luísa Sonza, Criolo, Iza, Tasha & tracie, Ludmilla and a special performance by Ney Matogrosso.

To get in the spirit of The Town, we separate some information about the headliners from the Skyline Stage and what you can expect from their concerts at the festival. Check it out below!

post malone

Post Malone returns to Brazil about a year after proving himself to be a true Rockstar at his Rock in Rio show.

The American rapper continues to release his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache (2022), but also includes classics such as “Better Now”, “Circles”, “Congratulations”, “Stay” and many other hits in the repertoire of his performances.

With a show scheduled for the first day of the event, September 2nd, Posty can also present fans with his flirtations with Metal. He has been doing this by showing a very powerful guttural performance on the track “Take What You Want”, released in partnership with Ozzy Osbourne It is travis scottas we tell you in more detail here.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars was the most recent artist to be released as headliner from The Town. And, to the surprise of many, the festival announced that the musician will close the Skyline Stage in two days of the event.

First, Mars was scheduled to close the festival on September 10th; however, he will also perform on the 3rd of the same month. The decision divided opinion among the event’s public, with many people pointing to the absence of a woman among the main attractions.

Bruno’s last trip to Brazil was in 2017, when he was promoting his album 24K Magic, which was even his last released solo work. In 2021, Mars teamed up with Anderson.Paak for the project Silk Sonic and together they released the record An Evening With Silk Sonicwhich features hits like “Leave The Door Open”, “Smokin Out The Window”, “Skate” and more.

In his shows at The Town, Bruno Mars should be focusing on hits like “Billionaire”, “That’s What I Like”, “Versace on the Floor”, “Locked Out of Heaven” and many others, including “When I Was Your Man ”, which had its popularity renewed after the release of “Flowers” ​​by Miley Cyrus, as we tell you around here. Stay tuned for at least some surprise involving Silk Sonic!

maroon 5

Also announced as headliners for the debut edition of The Town was Maroon 5.

The band led by Adam Levine performed in Brazil in April last year, with a scripted show and with little room for improvisation, as we told you in our review.

The last album released by the band was Red Pill Blues (2017) and, due to the absence of new material, it is likely that the repertoire of his performance that takes place on September 7 will be focused on acclaimed hits such as “Girls Like You”, “Moves Like Jagger”, “Animals”, “Payphone ”, “She Will Be Loved” and much more.

foo fighters

Foo Fighters was the first headliner announced by The Town and without a doubt his show is one of the most anticipated by the public.

The performance of the band led by Dave Grohl will be the group’s first in Brazil since the passing of the legendary drummer taylor hawkins.

The group will headline September 9th and it is not yet known who will replace Taylor on drums. It is likely that this revelation will be made on May 26th, during the Boston Calling festival, in the USA, which will mark the return of the Foos to the stage.

The last Foo Fighters visit to Brazil took place in 2019, when the band was the attraction of Rock in Rio. The group should have been here at Lollapalooza last year, but their show was canceled precisely because of Taylor’s passing.

At The Town, it’s still a big mystery what the band should present. One bet is that they will continue the tour of the most recent album, Medicine At Midnight (2021), but there is also the possibility that the shows are some kind of tribute to Taylor and there is even speculation of a possible new album.

In one way or another, it is a fact that the repertoire will feature classics such as “My Hero”, “Best of You”, “Times Like These”, “Everlong” and many others and the show will have very special refinements due to all the context involving the band. Unmissable!