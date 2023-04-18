find out why the couple hasn’t assumed the relationship yet

The internet has turned upside down since the announcement of the alleged relationship between Kylie Jenner It is Timothée Chalamet. The information is from Entertainment Tonight. However, the web was also confused by the lack of photos of the two together during the first weekend of Coachella.



However, this decision would have come from Kylie Jenner herself. According to an anonymous tabloid source, Kylie and Timmy were supposedly “keeping things casual at this point”. That is, nothing is “very serious” so far, and the two are just hanging out together.

“Kylie decided she didn’t want to go public with Timothée last weekend at Coachella,” explained the source. “She just wanted to relax and have fun with her friends.”

In addition, the source also said that this relationship between the two has worked because it is very different from Kylie’s previous relationships. By the way, she would be having a lot of fun next to the protagonist of “Call Me By Your Name”.

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

One of the most popular faces of the new generation of actors in Hollywood is Timothée Chalamet. At the age of 27, he has already starred in several productions and has been receiving a lot of acclaim from critics (and from us too, right?).

With all the success of “Duna”, a feature film that stars alongside muse Zendaya, it is clear that he delivers everything in acting. And Timothée has a pretty cool filmography! In recent years, Timothée has been among the top talkies on social media, such as “Call Me By Your Name”, “Down To The Bones” and “Little Women”.

His most recent project is “Wonka”, a film about the owner of the most famous chocolate factory in the world, which should arrive later this year. In addition, he is scheduled to play Bob Dylan in the singer’s new biopic.