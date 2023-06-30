Find this breakthrough psychological thriller on Netflix

film news The 2014 thriller from director David Fincher can be streamed on Netflix from Saturday, July 1. Add this to your watchlist right away.

Rosamund Pike plays one of the lead roles in the film. She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Female Lead for the role, but was unable to cash in on the Oscar.

strong cast

Besides Pike, we see Ben Affleck in the other lead role in the film. The cast is further strengthened by Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens, Patrick Fugit, and David Clennon.

Summary

Nick and Amy want to celebrate their fifth anniversary. Early that morning, Nick begins to have doubts about their relationship and goes to his sister for advice. When he returned later that day, his wife had disappeared without a trace.

Due to pressure from the police and increased media attention, Nick’s picture of their ideal marriage is showing more and more cracks. This and other lies and deceptions leave everyone wondering if Nick himself made his wife disappear.

Favorite of 2014 for many

The film managed to score a very good 8.1/10 on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics and audiences agree and together they have given the film a good score of 88%. “Using sharp cinematography, atmospheric sound design and an incredibly effective score, Fincher manages to harness many of these crafts to create an engaging premise that sells the intriguing thematic insight.”said one of the critics.

Netflix

gone girl A film that should not be missed. Stream the film on Netflix starting Saturday, July 1.