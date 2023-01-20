Finetwork Expands Its Presence In eSports By Renewing KOI Sponsorship

MADRID, 20 Jan. (Portaltic/EP) –

Finework has announced that, during 2023, will continue to sponsor KOI, ‘eSports’ team that, with just over a year of life, has become one of the most followed internationally. With this new agreement, the company takes another step in its commitment to electronic sports.

The Spanish fiber and mobile company supported KOI in the first League of Legends (LoL) competitions since its birth in 2021. Looking ahead to next year, the brand will continue to accompany the KOI LoL team both in the Spanish Super Leaguewhere it will be ‘title sponsor’ of the Finetwork KOI team, as well as at a European level in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), with the Finetwork logo on the players’ kits.

One of the main news regarding the Finetwork sponsorship is that it will be extended to the competitions that KOI will start competing in this year: Valorant, Rainbow6, FIFA, Teamfight Tactics and Rocket League. In this way, the fiber and mobile company fully enters the world of ‘gaming’.

In Valorant, KOI will participate for the first time in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA (VCT), which will bring together the best teams from Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With respect to the soccer video game FIFA, KOI will have the support of Finetwork to represent the square of the FC Andorra. The sponsorship of Rainbow6 also stands out, after having been crowned the KOI team as world champion in 2022.

“We firmly believe that the world of esports is only taking its first steps, and that it is assuming, and will suppose, a true revolution in leisure and sport throughout the world. As a fiber and mobile company, one of our objectives is to support this technological revolution”, explains María Teresa Rivera, CMO of Finetwork.

“In this sense, KOI represents the values ​​of innovation, sportsmanship and closeness with whom we want to partner, so we are delighted to be able to communicate the new sponsorship agreement, which will allow us to be part of this exciting adventure”, he has sentenced.